Mobile World Investment Corp is a Vietnam-based company active in the retail sale industry, primarily computer and electronics retailing. The Company is engaged in the operations of several retail chains in the forms of physical and electronic stores, namely DienmayXANH.com, thegioididong.com, BachhoaXANH.com and BigPhone.com. Thegioididong.com chain specializes in the retail sale of digital products including mobile phones, tablets, laptops and accessories for these products. Dienmayxanh.com chain specializes in the retail sale of consumer electronic products and household appliances, such as televisions, karaoke systems, refrigerators, washing machines, rice cookers, blenders, irons, microwave ovens and vacuum cleaners, etc. BachhoaXANH.com is a chain of supermarkets and grocery stores. BigPhone.com sells mobile phones and accessories in Cambodia.