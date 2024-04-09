SINGAPORE/HANOI, April 9 (Reuters) - China's CDH Investments said on Tuesday it completed an investment for a minority interest in Vietnamese grocery chain Bach Hoa Xanh, a unit of Mobile World, according to a statement. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
