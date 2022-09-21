Advanced search
    MOST   US60743J1043

MOBILESMITH, INC.

(MOST)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:53 2022-09-12 am EDT
2.010 USD   -10.67%
04:30pMOBILESMITH : Emerging growth company ☐ - Form 8-K
PU
04:27pMOBILESMITH, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19MOBILESMITH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
MobileSmith : Emerging growth company ☐ - Form 8-K

09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
most_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT

TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 21, 2022

MOBILESMITH, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

001-32634

95-4439334

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

5400 Trinity Rd., Suite 208

Raleigh, North Carolina

27607

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

855-516-2413

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

-

-

-

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by checkmark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 21, 2022, MobileSmith, Inc. (the "Company") determined that its primary sources of historical funding were no longer available to the Company based on various communications and, in some cases, meetings with such sources.

The Company believes this likely constitutes a material adverse effect as such term is defined in both (i) the Loan and Security Agreement dated June 9, 2014 between the Company and Comerica Bank and (ii) the form of the Company's Series A Exchange Agreement relating to the Company's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.

The Company is currently evaluating and pursuing all possible strategic alternatives though it is possible that the Company may not be able to achieve any acceptable strategic alternative.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 21, 2022

MobileSmith, Inc.

By:

/s/ Gleb Mikhailov

Gleb Mikhailov

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

3

Disclaimer

MobileSmith Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,57 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,1 M 57,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 47,7x
EV / Sales 2021 56,3x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart MOBILESMITH, INC.
Duration : Period :
MobileSmith, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Caramanico Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gleb Mikhailov Chief Financial Officer
Robert L. Smith Chairman
Greg Jones Chief Technology Officer
Mark Costanza Chief Client & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILESMITH, INC.-31.63%57
ACCENTURE PLC-34.81%170 940
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.67%139 542
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.29%97 040
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.44%73 059
SNOWFLAKE INC.-46.05%58 458