MobileSmith : Emerging growth company ☐ - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 21, 2022

MOBILESMITH, INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 21, 2022, MobileSmith, Inc. (the "Company") determined that its primary sources of historical funding were no longer available to the Company based on various communications and, in some cases, meetings with such sources.

The Company believes this likely constitutes a material adverse effect as such term is defined in both (i) the Loan and Security Agreement dated June 9, 2014 between the Company and Comerica Bank and (ii) the form of the Company's Series A Exchange Agreement relating to the Company's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.

The Company is currently evaluating and pursuing all possible strategic alternatives though it is possible that the Company may not be able to achieve any acceptable strategic alternative.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 21, 2022 MobileSmith, Inc. By: /s/ Gleb Mikhailov Gleb Mikhailov Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer