Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mobiletron Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1533   TW0001533008

MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(1533)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobiletron Electronics : Announcement Following Clause 1, Item 1, Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 18:36:34
Subject 
 Announcement Following Clause 1, Item 1, Article
25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making
of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50
percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for
endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of
endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up
to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company
(thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for
new endorsement/guarantee:
(1)name of endorsed /guaranteed company: RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. (RAC)
 (2)relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
a 54.67%,directly or indirectly, owned subsidiary of the company.
 (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 2,078,066
the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 458,880
 (4)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
 (thousand NTD): 1,498,880
 (5)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
 (thousand NTD):1,257,480
 (6)the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD): 213,542
 (7)reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
1.Due to requirement of working capital RAC has conducted joint loans of
 1.5 billion NTD, hosted by Hua Nan Bank and endorsed
and guaranteed at 1.0 billion NTD by parent company.
2.Cathay United Bank has contracted with RAC to loan it 40 million NTD,
endorsed and guaranteed by parent company. in response to
the business needs of subsidiaries.
3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
2,598,583
4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):1,498,880
5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:57.70%
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA.

Disclaimer

Mobiletron Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
09:46aMOBILETRON ELECTRONICS : Announcement Following Clause 3,Item 1,Article 22 of Regulations ..
PU
09:36aMOBILETRON ELECTRONICS : Announcement Following Clause 1, Item 1, Article 25 of Regulation..
PU
09:26aMOBILETRON ELECTRONICS : The Company Announces Ex-dividend Record Date And Suspension Peri..
PU
07:46aMOBILETRON ELECTRONICS : Announcement for 2Q 2022 Consolidated Financial Report Passed by ..
PU
06/14MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS : Important Resolutions For 2022 Annual Great Meeting Of Shareholde..
PU
05/11Mobiletron Electronics Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/11Mobiletron Electronics Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
03/25Mobiletron Electronics Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/22MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS : Announcement For Board Passed 2021 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
03/22MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS : Announcement About Board Resolved To Hold 2022 General Meeting of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 933 M - -
Net income 2021 86,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,7x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 5 824 M 194 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 135
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mobiletron Electronics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Ching Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Chu Lan Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Ku Wei Director, Deputy GM-Research & Development
En Te Hsu Independent Director
Chia Chang Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.-0.17%192
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD48.41%6 250
HANON SYSTEMS-19.70%4 435
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.75%3 823
BREMBO S.P.A.-16.36%3 469
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-53.68%2 457