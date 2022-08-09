Mobiletron Electronics : Announcement Following Clause 1, Item 1, Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.The public company whose balance of endorsements/guarantees reaches 50 percent or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements.Please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, relationship, reason for endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, ceiling on endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), starting balance of endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD), balance of endorsements/guarantees up to the date of occurrence, amount accessed by endorsed company (thousand NTD), new endorsement/guarantee (thousand NTD) and the reason for new endorsement/guarantee: (1)name of endorsed /guaranteed company: RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. (RAC) (2)relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees: a 54.67%,directly or indirectly, owned subsidiary of the company. (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 2,078,066 the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 458,880 (4)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 1,498,880 (5)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1,257,480 (6)the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD): 213,542 (7)reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: 1.Due to requirement of working capital RAC has conducted joint loans of 1.5 billion NTD, hosted by Hua Nan Bank and endorsed and guaranteed at 1.0 billion NTD by parent company. 2.Cathay United Bank has contracted with RAC to loan it 40 million NTD, endorsed and guaranteed by parent company. in response to the business needs of subsidiaries. 3.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 2,598,583 4.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1,498,880 5.As of the date of occurrence, the amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:57.70% 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA.