Mobiletron Electronics : Important Resolutions For 2022 Annual Great Meeting Of Shareholders
06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
15:03:10
Subject
Important Resolutions For 2022 Annual Great
Meeting Of Shareholders
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adopted the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Adopted
amendments to Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Adopted
2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA。
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Adopted amendments to Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
(2)Adopted amendments to Procedures for Endorsement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:For voting result each motion
please refer to 「voting results of motions for annual great meeting of
shareholders」 in MOPS (Market Observation Post System).
Mobiletron Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.