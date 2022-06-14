Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Mobiletron Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1533   TW0001533008

MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(1533)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
65.70 TWD   -0.45%
Mobiletron Electronics : Important Resolutions For 2022 Annual Great Meeting Of Shareholders

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:03:10
Subject 
 Important Resolutions For 2022 Annual Great
Meeting Of Shareholders
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adopted the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Adopted
amendments to Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Adopted
2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:NA。
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Adopted amendments to Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
(2)Adopted amendments to Procedures for Endorsement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:For voting result each motion
 please refer to 「voting results of motions for annual great meeting of
 shareholders」 in MOPS (Market Observation Post System).

Disclaimer

Mobiletron Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 933 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net income 2021 86,6 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,7x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 6 475 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 135
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mobiletron Electronics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Ching Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Chu Lan Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Ku Wei Director, Deputy GM-Research & Development
En Te Hsu Independent Director
Chia Chang Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.12.12%217
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD7.77%4 536
HANON SYSTEMS-21.56%4 357
BREMBO S.P.A.-18.52%3 449
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.20%2 569
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-54.45%2 415