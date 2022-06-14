Mobiletron Electronics : Important Resolutions For 2022 Annual Great Meeting Of Shareholders

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adopted the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Adopted amendments to Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Adopted 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA。 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Adopted amendments to Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets (2)Adopted amendments to Procedures for Endorsement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:For voting result each motion please refer to 「voting results of motions for annual great meeting of shareholders」 in MOPS (Market Observation Post System).