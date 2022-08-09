Mobiletron Electronics : The Company Announces Ex-dividend Record Date And Suspension Period For Conversion Of Domestic Convertible Bonds

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/08/09 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash diviends total of NT$29,564,246；NT$300 per thousand share. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/09/05 5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/06 6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07 7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/11 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/11 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Last Date to Apply For Bond Conversion :111/08/15 (2)Suspension Period for Bond conversion：111/08/17~111/09/11 (3)The payment date of cash dividend is scheduled on September 21, 2022; (4)The distributed amount shall be round down number so the decimal dollar will be abandoned and accrued as other income of Mobiletron. (5)Before the distribution record date, if the proposed earning distribution is affected by a change in the number of shares outstanding, it is proposed that the Chairman be authorized to adjust the cash to be distributed to each share based on the number of actual shares outstanding on the record date for distribution.