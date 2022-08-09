Mobiletron Electronics : The Company Announces Ex-dividend Record Date And Suspension Period For Conversion Of Domestic Convertible Bonds
08/09/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Provided by: MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
18:36:14
Subject
The Company Announces Ex-dividend Record
Date And Suspension Period For Conversion Of Domestic
Convertible Bonds
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/08/09
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash diviends
total of NT$29,564,246；NT$300 per thousand share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/09/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Last Date to Apply For Bond Conversion :111/08/15
(2)Suspension Period for Bond conversion：111/08/17~111/09/11
(3)The payment date of cash dividend is scheduled on September 21, 2022;
(4)The distributed amount shall be round down number so the decimal dollar
will be abandoned and accrued as other income of Mobiletron.
(5)Before the distribution record date, if the proposed earning distribution
is affected by a change in the number of shares outstanding, it is proposed
that the Chairman be authorized to adjust the cash to be distributed
to each share based on the number of actual shares outstanding on the record
date for distribution.
