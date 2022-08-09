Log in
    1533   TW0001533008

MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(1533)
Mobiletron Electronics : The Company Announces Ex-dividend Record Date And Suspension Period For Conversion Of Domestic Convertible Bonds

08/09/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MOBILETRON ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 18:36:14
Subject 
 The Company Announces Ex-dividend Record
Date And Suspension Period For Conversion Of Domestic
Convertible Bonds
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/08/09
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash diviends
total of NT$29,564,246；NT$300 per thousand share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/09/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Last Date to Apply For Bond Conversion :111/08/15
(2)Suspension Period for Bond conversion：111/08/17~111/09/11
(3)The payment date of cash dividend is scheduled on September 21, 2022;
(4)The distributed amount shall be round down number so the decimal dollar
 will be abandoned and accrued as other income of Mobiletron.
(5)Before the distribution record date, if the proposed earning distribution
 is affected by a change in the number of shares outstanding, it is proposed
 that the Chairman be authorized to adjust the cash to be distributed
 to each share based on the number of actual shares outstanding on the record
 date for distribution.

Disclaimer

Mobiletron Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
