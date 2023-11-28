Official MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. press release

Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) announced today that Dan Galves, Chief Communications Officer, is presenting at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Mobileye will be webcasting its “fireside chat,” which is taking place from 2:00pm to 2:35pm ET. Please click here to register for and access the event. A replay will also be made available for 90 days by clicking the same link.

For more information on upcoming and past Mobileye investor conference appearances, including replays of other publicly available fireside chats from the past three months, please visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Mobileye’s investor relations (IR) site at ir.mobileye.com.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. Additional events will be announced in due time. For the latest information, please visit the IR site.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 150 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

