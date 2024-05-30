Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) announced today that it will be participating in the UBS Auto and Auto Tech Conference on June 5, 2024, and Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference on June 11, 2024.

Mobileye intends to webcast its “fireside chat” at the Deutsche Bank event, with the discussion scheduled to take place at 1:55 PM ET. Please visit the “Events & Presentation” section of Mobileye’s investor relations (IR) site here to register for and access the webcast. A replay will also be made available for 90 days by clicking the same link.

Event participation and specific dates of participation are subject to change, and additional events will be announced in due time. For the most current information on upcoming and past Mobileye investor conference appearances, including replays of other publicly available fireside chats from the past three months, please visit the IR site.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, approximately 170 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

