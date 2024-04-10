Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Thursday, April 25, 2024, before market open. Mobileye will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (3:00pm IT) to review its results and provide a general business update. The call will be hosted by Professor Amnon Shashua, CEO, Moran Shemesh Rojansky, CFO, Nimrod Nehushtan, EVP – Business Development and Strategy, and Dan Galves, CCO.

The conference call will be accessible live via a webcast on Mobileye’s investor relations site, which can be found at https://ir.mobileye.com/, and a replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event’s conclusion.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the evolution of mobility with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, based on world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping, and integrated hardware and software. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has enabled the wide adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems while pioneering groundbreaking technologies such as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, Responsibility-Sensitive Safety™ (RSS™) driving policy and Driving Experience Platform (DXP). These technologies support a product portfolio structured for scale and designed to unlock the full potential of mobility, offering a range of solutions from premium ADAS to autonomous vehicles. By the end of 2023, approximately 170 million vehicles worldwide had been equipped with Mobileye technology. In 2022, Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

“Mobileye,” the Mobileye logo and Mobileye product names are registered trademarks of Mobileye Global. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410918771/en/