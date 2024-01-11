Official MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. press release

Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, January 25, 2024, before market open. Mobileye will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (3:00pm IT) to review its results and provide a general business update. The call will be hosted by Professor Amnon Shashua, CEO, Moran Shemesh Rojansky, CFO, and Dan Galves, CCO.

The conference call will be accessible live via a webcast on Mobileye’s investor relations site, which can be found at ir.mobileye.com, and a replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event’s conclusion.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (NYSE: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 150 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

