Verne, a redefined approach to urban autonomous mobility in cities, has been introduced.

Founded by Mate Rimac and two of his closest colleagues and friends from Rimac Group - Marko Pejković, now CEO of Verne, and Adriano Mudri, the designer of Nevera and Chief Design Officer at Verne.

A collaboration with Mobileye, a world leader in autonomy, enables Verne's autonomous capabilities. The vehicle will be fully autonomous, with a system capable of driving in dynamic urban traffic.

For the past several years, the company has been cooperating with Mobileye. Mobileye's advanced AD platform Mobileye Drive™, will be integrated into the purpose-built Verne vehicle and together with a sophisticated sensor set of cameras, radar and lidar enable the automated driving capabilities. The platform is designed to be highly flexible and scalable, to meet the demands of autonomous driving in a variety of locations, on different road types, under varying weather conditions and even taking local driving styles into account, within its operational design domains. All of this is crucial for Verne's future plans.

"Around the world, the promise and benefits of autonomous vehicles to road safety and accessibility have started to come into focus," said Johann "JJ" Jungwirth, Executive Vice President, Autonomous Vehicles at Mobileye. "Verne's innovative new vehicle platform and ecosystem reflect the potential autonomous mobility has to change our expectations of personal transportation. Only with a system like Mobileye Drive™, that's built for scalability would something like this be possible, and we're proud to work with Verne on this program."

Named after Jules Verne, the author who imagined humanity's potential through amazing journeys, Verne was formerly known as P3 Mobility. The collaboration with Mobileye was firstannouncedin February 2024.

