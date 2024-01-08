Mobileye: order unveiled on eve of CES

January 08, 2024 at 10:12 am EST Share

Mobileye sought on Monday to allay investors' concerns about its level of activity, following last week's stern warning.



On the eve of the opening of the CES show in Las Vegas, the autonomous driving specialist reports that a leading Western automaker has chosen its technology to equip 17 new models from 2026 onwards.



Mobileye, which is not revealing the identity of its customer, says the contract covers its three main platforms, namely SuperVision (driver assistance system), Mobileye Chauffeur (eyes-free, hands-free driving) and Mobileye Drive (autonomous driving).



The Israeli group had seen its market capitalization plummet by almost 25% on Thursday, following a spectacular earnings warning due to high inventory levels among its customers.



For some analysts, this correction represented an interesting entry point for investors seeking to position themselves for the long term.



Following the contract announced on Monday, the stock recovered 2.4% early Monday morning.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.