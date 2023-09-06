Mobileye Global Inc is an Israel-based company that is primarily actives in field of development and deployment of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving system (AV). Company's portfolio Mobileye's of solutions is built upon a purpose-built software and hardware technologies designed to provide the capabilities to make advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving a reality. These technologies are dedicated to deliver capabilities of advancing the safety of road users, and improving the driving experience and the movement of people and goods globally. The Company's offerings include Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye Chauffeur, and Mobileye Drive. Mobileye Global Inc operates globally.