Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobilezone holding ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOZN   CH0276837694

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-News : mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland

08/10/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-News: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel 
mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland 
2021-08-10 / 07:00 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
Rotkreuz, 10 August 2021 
As of 1 June 2021, the Executive Board at mobilezone Switzerland expanded from six to eight members. Christoph Gisler 
has joined the team as Director Product Management and Raffaele Sutter as Director Digital. 
To strengthen the areas of Product Management and Digital/E-Commerce, mobilezone has expanded the Swiss Executive Board 
with two new members as of 1 June 2021. 
In 2015, Christoph Gisler developed a digital sales channel for the largest mountain sport platform in Switzerland and 
from 2016 to 2018, supported the sales and key account management area with the development of siroop.ch. From 2018 to 
2020 he headed up the sales and marketing team at Jamei AG. From 2020 he was responsible as a member of the Executive 
Board at Alltron AG for its marketing and sales in the area of specialist retail. 
From 2013 to 2017, Raffaele Sutter managed the Competence Center Digital & E-Commerce at Migros Industrie. Since 2017 
he has been responsible as a member of the management team for the online segment at Coop as well as the strategic 
alignment of coop.ch. 
Roger Wassmer, CEO of mobilezone Switzerland says: "We are delighted to have found Christoph and Raffaele, two proven 
specialists in their respective areas of product management and digital/e-commerce." 
Further information on the Management Board Switzerland: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/ 
management-board-switzerland.html 
Claudio Barandun joins the management team in Switzerland 
As of August 10, 2021, Claudio Barandun will join the management team in Switzerland as Managing Director of the 
subsidiary mobiletouch. Claudio Barandun has many years of experience in the service sector and was previously Head of 
Service Center at Bachmann Mobile Kommunikation AG and Head of Repair at ALSO Switzerland. Since 2020, he has been a 
member of the Executive Board at Revendo. Claudio Barandun succeeds Peter Poulsen, who left the company in June 2021. 
Further information on Management Switzerland: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/ 
management-switzerland.html 
Media contact 
Gregor Vogt 
Director Marketing & Customer Experience 
mobilezone ag 
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch 
About mobilezone 
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) had sales of CHF 1,237 million and a net profit of CHF 
34.5 million in the reporting year 2020, making it the leading independent Swiss and German telecommunications 
specialist. 
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, 
Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and 
fixed-line telephony, digital TV and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for 
private and business customers, providing repair services and supplying specialist retailers round out its product 
range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in 
Switzerland. 
www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      mobilezone holding ag 
              Suurstoffi 22 
              6343 Rotkreuz 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        041 400 24 24 
E-mail:       mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch 
Internet:     mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch 
ISIN:         CH0276837694 
Valor:        A14R33 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225170 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
-------------

1225170 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225170&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
01:01aEQS-NEWS : mobilezone rafforza la Direzione e il Management Svizzera
DJ
01:01aEQS-NEWS : mobilezone renforce la direction et le management en Suisse
DJ
01:01aEQS-NEWS : mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switze..
DJ
08/05EQS-NEWS : Vingt ans de formation des apprentis chez mobilezone et poursuite du ..
DJ
08/05EQS-NEWS : 20 anni di formazione per gli apprendisti presso mobilezone e prosecu..
DJ
08/05EQS-NEWS : Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of..
DJ
04/14MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/14MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium acco..
FA
04/07mobilezone holding ag – Ordinary General Meeting
TE
04/07Mobilezone holding ag Approves Election of Olaf Swantee as Chairman of the Bo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 970 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net income 2021 50,7 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net Debt 2021 80,0 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 489 M 532 M 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 164
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
mobilezone holding ag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,94 CHF
Average target price 13,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Bernhard Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Fecker Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabriela Theus Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Peter K. Neuenschwander Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG8.53%532
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.01%228 617
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.71%141 560
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.24%129 504
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.24%98 686
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.18%92 270