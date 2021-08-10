EQS-News : mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland

EQS Group-News: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland 2021-08-10 / 07:00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Rotkreuz, 10 August 2021 As of 1 June 2021, the Executive Board at mobilezone Switzerland expanded from six to eight members. Christoph Gisler has joined the team as Director Product Management and Raffaele Sutter as Director Digital. To strengthen the areas of Product Management and Digital/E-Commerce, mobilezone has expanded the Swiss Executive Board with two new members as of 1 June 2021. In 2015, Christoph Gisler developed a digital sales channel for the largest mountain sport platform in Switzerland and from 2016 to 2018, supported the sales and key account management area with the development of siroop.ch. From 2018 to 2020 he headed up the sales and marketing team at Jamei AG. From 2020 he was responsible as a member of the Executive Board at Alltron AG for its marketing and sales in the area of specialist retail. From 2013 to 2017, Raffaele Sutter managed the Competence Center Digital & E-Commerce at Migros Industrie. Since 2017 he has been responsible as a member of the management team for the online segment at Coop as well as the strategic alignment of coop.ch. Roger Wassmer, CEO of mobilezone Switzerland says: "We are delighted to have found Christoph and Raffaele, two proven specialists in their respective areas of product management and digital/e-commerce." Further information on the Management Board Switzerland: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/ management-board-switzerland.html Claudio Barandun joins the management team in Switzerland As of August 10, 2021, Claudio Barandun will join the management team in Switzerland as Managing Director of the subsidiary mobiletouch. Claudio Barandun has many years of experience in the service sector and was previously Head of Service Center at Bachmann Mobile Kommunikation AG and Head of Repair at ALSO Switzerland. Since 2020, he has been a member of the Executive Board at Revendo. Claudio Barandun succeeds Peter Poulsen, who left the company in June 2021. Further information on Management Switzerland: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/ management-switzerland.html Media contact Gregor Vogt Director Marketing & Customer Experience mobilezone ag mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch About mobilezone Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) had sales of CHF 1,237 million and a net profit of CHF 34.5 million in the reporting year 2020, making it the leading independent Swiss and German telecommunications specialist. The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland. www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: mobilezone holding ag Suurstoffi 22 6343 Rotkreuz Switzerland Phone: 041 400 24 24 E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch ISIN: CH0276837694 Valor: A14R33 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1225170 End of News EQS Group News Service -------------

