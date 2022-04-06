Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobilezone holding ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOZN   CH0276837694

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOZN)
General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag approves dividend of CHF 0.84

04/06/2022 | 05:03am EDT
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Conference/Dividend
General Meeting of mobilezone holding ag approves dividend of CHF 0.84

06.04.2022 / 11:00

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 6 April 2022

At today's mobilezone holding ag General Meeting, 56,3 percent of the share capital, or 77,2 percent of registered shares with voting rights, were represented. The General Meeting took place without the shareholders physically taking part. They were only able to cast their voting rights via an independent proxy.

The shareholders voted in favour of all the proposals from the Board of Directors. Among other things, the following was agreed:

  • Payout of a dividend of CHF 0.84 per share on 19 April 2022 (ex-date 13 April 2022), half of which will come from balance sheet profits and half from capital contribution reserves
  • Re-election of Olaf Swantee, Gabriela Theus, Peter K. Neuenschwander and Michael Haubrich to the Board of Directors
  • Election of Lea Sonderegger to the Board of Directors
  • Re-election of Olaf Swantee, Peter K. Neuenschwander and Michael Haubrich to the Remuneration Committee
  • Approval of the reduction in share capital by CHF 7,812.13 (from CHF 447,812.13 to CHF 440,000.00) through the cancellation of 781,213 repurchased shares from the share buyback programme
  • Approval of further share buybacks up to a total value of CHF 45 million in the period from the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting to the 2026 Ordinary General Meeting.
  • Approval of the total amount of the maximum permissible remuneration for the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Ordinary General Meeting
  • Approval of the total amount of maximum permissible remuneration of Group management for the 2023 financial year

At the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors, Olaf Swantee was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Markus Bernhard
Chief Executive Officer
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

Andreas Fecker
Chief Financial Officer
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services, and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en


Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
1321831  06.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
