Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobilezone holding ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOZN   CH0276837694

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:09:10 2023-04-18 am EDT
13.95 CHF   -0.07%
05:02aMobilezone acquires network operator EN
EQ
04/12MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobilezone acquires network operator EN

04/18/2023 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
mobilezone acquires network operator EN

18.04.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 18 April 2023

mobilezone Germany has acquired the network operator ENO telecom GmbH in Germany as of 
1 April 2023.

mobilezone Handel GmbH, a mobilezone Group company based in Germany, has acquired the network 
operator ENO telecom GmbH from Nordhorn in Germany with effect from 1 April 2023. mobilezone has 
acquired the whole business segment, including the sales staff as well as the retailer and network operator 
contracts. 


“We are delighted to be able to strengthen mobilezone handel GmbH’s position in the market even more and 
expand our B2B business with over 400 new sales partners. We want to take the next step in driving forward 
retail digitalisation together,” says Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Germany. 


Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Media contact
Martina Högger
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
With a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and consolidated net profit of CHF 54.5 million in the 2022 reporting year, mobilezone holding ag, founded in 1999, is the leading independent Swiss and German telecom specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 staff at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610455

 
End of News EQS News Service

1610455  18.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
05:02aMobilezone acquires network operator EN
EQ
04/12MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from shar..
FA
04/05Mobilezone : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of 5 April 2023
PU
04/05General Assembly Of Mobilezone Holdi : Chf 0.84)
EQ
03/15Mobilezone : Invitation to the General Meeting 2023
PU
03/10Mobilezone Posts Higher FY22 Net Profit
MT
03/10Mobilezone Group achieves strong result for 2022 – increased market shares &ndash..
EQ
03/07Mobilezone holding ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/01Mobilezone Changes German Unit's Trading Name
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 035 M 1 152 M 1 152 M
Net income 2023 56,1 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2023 57,7 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 6,77%
Capitalization 602 M 670 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 983
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
mobilezone holding ag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,96 CHF
Average target price 17,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Bernhard Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Fecker Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabriela Theus Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Haubrich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG-8.88%670
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED33.33%187 834
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.46%165 727
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.89%121 331
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.53%100 667
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED45.60%87 219
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer