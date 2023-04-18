mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
mobilezone acquires network operator EN
18.04.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, 18 April 2023
mobilezone Germany has acquired the network operator ENO telecom GmbH in Germany as of
1 April 2023.
mobilezone Handel GmbH, a mobilezone Group company based in Germany, has acquired the network
operator ENO telecom GmbH from Nordhorn in Germany with effect from 1 April 2023. mobilezone has
acquired the whole business segment, including the sales staff as well as the retailer and network operator
contracts.
“We are delighted to be able to strengthen mobilezone handel GmbH’s position in the market even more and
expand our B2B business with over 400 new sales partners. We want to take the next step in driving forward
retail digitalisation together,” says Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Germany.
Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.
About mobilezone
With a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and consolidated net profit of CHF 54.5 million in the 2022 reporting year, mobilezone holding ag, founded in 1999, is the leading independent Swiss and German telecom specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 staff at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland. www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en