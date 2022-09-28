Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobilezone holding ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOZN   CH0276837694

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOZN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-27 am EDT
14.82 CHF   +0.68%
01:25aMobilezone Joins Swiss Sustainability Indices
MT
12:48aMobilezone admitted to sustainability index of the Swiss stock exchange
EQ
09/09Mobilezone Renews Syndicated Loans to Refinance $41 Million of Promissory Notes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobilezone admitted to sustainability index of the Swiss stock exchange

09/28/2022 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): ESG
mobilezone admitted to sustainability index of the Swiss stock exchange

28.09.2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 28 September 2022

mobilezone was admitted as one of about 140 companies into the sustainability index of the Swiss stock exchanges SPI ESG and SPI ESG Weighted. The indices introduced at the beginning of February 2022 facilitate more transparency for investors who want to invest in the Swiss shares of companies with a standardized and well-founded sustainability profile.

As of 19 September 2022, the shares of the mobilezone Group have been admitted both to the SPI ESG as well as to the SPI ESG Weighted – the sustainable counterparts to the leading Swiss index SPI. Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone group reports: "We have been pursuing the subject of sustainability for several years, above all in the field of repair and refurbishment of smartphones. Sustainability has been firmly anchored in our strategy for two years. For us, admission to both indices is a confirmation that we are on the right track." In summer 2020, mobilezone approved its sustainability strategy, based on the four pillars of employees, customers, smartphone cycle, and environmental management. Since the reporting period 2020, it has published a sustainability report according to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

To be admitted to the index, a company has to observe defined ecological, social and ethical standards and, as proof of this, obtain the best possible rating (at least C+) from Inrate, the rating agency determined by the Swiss stock exchange SIX. The index components of the SPI ESG and SPI ESG Weighted are selected based on the SPI index method. The components are weighted according to their free-float market capitalisation.

Media contact
Martina Högger
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services, and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1451593

 
End of News EQS News Service

1451593  28.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
01:25aMobilezone Joins Swiss Sustainability Indices
MT
12:48aMobilezone admitted to sustainability index of the Swiss stock exchange
EQ
09/09Mobilezone Renews Syndicated Loans to Refinance $41 Million of Promissory Notes
MT
09/09Mobilezone completes refinancing of maturing promissory notes via existing syndicated l..
EQ
09/09Mobilezone holding ag Completes Refinancing of Maturing Promissory Notes Via Existing S..
CI
08/19Mobilezone Upbeat on FY22 Results After Interim Profit Growth
MT
08/19Mobilezone Group achieves another record result in the first half of 2022
EQ
08/19Mobilezone holding ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/21Mobilezone to Kick Off $47 Million Share Buyback
MT
06/21Share buyback program 2022 to 2025
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 011 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net income 2022 57,8 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
Net Debt 2022 75,9 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 6,41%
Capitalization 643 M 650 M 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 994
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
mobilezone holding ag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,82 CHF
Average target price 19,13 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Bernhard Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Fecker Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabriela Theus Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Peter K. Neuenschwander Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG8.08%650
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-23.94%163 495
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.94%140 017
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.43%92 885
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.41%85 539
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 114