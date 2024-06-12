mobilezone holding ag
mobilezone awarded by EcoVadis
Rotkreuz, 12 June 2024
Two business areas of mobilezone Switzerland have been awarded with a medal by the sustainability assessment provider EcoVadis: Gold for the business division and Silver for the smartphone refurbishing business. The awards show that mobilezones sustainability initiative is bearing fruit.
Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone Group, says: "We are delighted to receive these awards, which recognise mobilezones initiative in the area of sustainability and show that we are on the right track with our strategy."
Sustainability is one of the five cornerstones of the corporate strategy. The company's sustainability strategy was introduced in 2020 and has been continuously developed since then. It is based on the topics of governance & compliance, employees, customers, the smartphone cycle, and environmental management. The importance of second life solutions and refurbishing of smartphones has continued to grow – mobilezone is therefore focusing strongly on this sustainability issue. In the past reporting year, the mobilezone Group calculated the Group-wide CO2 footprint for the first time, including the consumption in the upstream and downstream supply chain, to be able to define reduction targets for the entire company in the future. In the area of social sustainability, mobilezone will continue to be committed to training apprentices and promoting their talents and will strive to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction. And in governance and compliance, mobilezone is focusing on responsible corporate management, the continuous development of transparency in sustainability reporting and compliance with legal and ethical standards.
EcoVadis evaluates and certifies companies worldwide in the areas of ecology, social issues, and sustainability based on internationally established standards and guidelines.
Detailed information on mobilezones sustainability initiative can be found in the Sustainability Report 2023: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/sustainability.html
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated net income of CHF 49.5 million in the reporting year 2023. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland. www.mobilezoneholding.ch
