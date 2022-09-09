mobilezone completes refinancing of maturing promissory notes via existing syndicated loans

On 30 August 2022, mobilezone refinanced promissory notes worth EUR 28 million and CHF 12 million via the renewed syndicated loan. By completing this transaction, mobilezone has taken advantage of market demand in order to refinance itself at more attractive conditions.

