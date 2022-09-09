Mobilezone completes refinancing of maturing promissory notes via existing syndicated loans
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezone completes refinancing of maturing promissory notes via existing syndicated loans
Rotkreuz, 9 September 2022
On 30 August 2022, mobilezone refinanced promissory notes worth EUR 28 million and CHF 12 million via the renewed syndicated loan. By completing this transaction, mobilezone has taken advantage of market demand in order to refinance itself at more attractive conditions.
The very strong balance sheet and positive business development made it possible to adjust the conditions of the syndicate loan, which remained unchanged at CHF 140 million, in favour of mobilezone and extend it by two years until 31 December 2027.
The financing costs can be reduced by up to 0.25 per cent.
About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services, and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland. www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en