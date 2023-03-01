Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobilezone holding ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOZN   CH0276837694

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOZN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:38 2023-02-28 am EST
17.36 CHF   -0.91%
12:47aPowwow is now mobilezone - change in the trading name of mobilezone subsidiary
EQ
02/02Mobilezone CEO to Step Down in 2024; German, Swiss Heads Named Joint Successors
MT
02/02Mobilezone Group with new management structure
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Powwow is now mobilezone - change in the trading name of mobilezone subsidiary

03/01/2023 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
powwow is now mobilezone - change in the trading name of mobilezone subsidiary

01.03.2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz/Cologne, 1 March 2023

mobilezone Deutschland is changing the trading name of powwow GmbH, to which the brands Sparhandy, Deinhandy, Handystar and High belong to mobilezone. This will underline its affiliation with the mobilezone Group and enhance the mobilezone brand in Germany.

The two strategic business segments mobilezone operates in Germany are for private customers with the brands Sparhandy, Deinhandy, Handystar and High while mobilezone handel is in charge of indirect B2B trade. The consolidation and concentration of the two business segments was concluded with the sale of the wholesale business in 2021. As a final step, the former powwow GmbH is changing its trading name to mobilezone GmbH in the spirit of the “one company idea". Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Deutschland commented, "By changing the name, we have created a uniform brand image for our two business segments in Germany and also made their affiliation with the company visible. Among other things, this will make it easier from our point of view to recruit employees with the new brand as part of the 'employer branding'".

Contakt for media representatives: 
Martina Högger
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services, wholesale activities and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en

 

About mobilezone Deutschland
The holding company mobilezone Deutschland GmbH covers the German business of mobilezone ltd, headquartered in Rotkreuz in Switzerland. mobilezone Deutschland owns the companies mobilezone handel GmbH and mobilezone GmbH, where all the e-commerce end-customer brands are concentrated. The latter are specialised in selling mobile communications agreements and mobile telephones in Germany. Indirect B2B trade is bundled centrally under the umbrella of mobilezone Handel GmbH. SIGA exchange GmbH conducts the telecommunications business at eleven bases of the US Army in Germany.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571345

 
End of News EQS News Service

1571345  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
12:47aPowwow is now mobilezone - change in the trading name of mobilezone subsidiary
EQ
02/02Mobilezone CEO to Step Down in 2024; German, Swiss Heads Named Joint Successors
MT
02/02Mobilezone Group with new management structure
EQ
01/24Mobilezone to Temporarily Shutter Zurich Shop Amid Building Renovation
MT
01/06Mobilezone Completes Two Acquisition Deals in Switzerland, Germany
MT
01/06Acquisition of Digital Republic AG and SIGA exchange GmbH completed
EQ
01/06Mobilezone holding ag completed the acquisition of SIGA exchange GmbH.
CI
01/06Mobilezone holding ag completed the acquisition of Digital Republic AG.
CI
2022Mobilezone To Buy Swiss Mobile Internet Provider Digital Republic
MT
2022Mobilezone acquires Digital Republic and strengthens its MVNO business – and ente..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 006 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net income 2022 57,1 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net Debt 2022 80,9 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 754 M 805 M 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 994
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
mobilezone holding ag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,36 CHF
Average target price 19,13 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Bernhard Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Fecker Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabriela Theus Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Peter K. Neuenschwander Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG13.32%805
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.32%163 291
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.72%156 027
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.93%112 029
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.42%99 791
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED24.10%68 233