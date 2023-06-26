To exhibit in conjunction with Mistral, its strategic collaborator in the U.S. market, a prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, integrating Mobilicom’s solutions into contract bids for its installed base of defense industry customers and partners

Will live demo its end-to-end robotics hardware, software, and cybersecure solutions at one of the most important military trade shows where “the future of the United States Marine Corps will be on display”

Mobilicom is to meet with key military personnel including prospective & current customers who are using the Company’s battle and field-tested portfolio of products and solutions

SHOHAM, Israel, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company) (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW, ASX: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will showcase its end-to-end solutions to procurement specialists from the U.S. Marine Corps at Modern Day Marine 2023 in Washington D.C. on June 27-29, 2023.

Showcased solutions will include Mobilicom’s military-grade cybersecure solutions for avionic, maritime, and ground unmanned drone and robotics platforms operating in the most stringent environments.

Live demonstrations will be conducted on a robotic vehicle to prove the power of combining and simultaneously operating end-to-end solutions that are designed to work together from one leading provider—Mobilicom. Mobilicom’s ICE Cybersecurity suite shields from cyberattacks its hardware and software products including the SkyHopper Combo used for communications and its mobile ground control stations (GCS) for ruggedized remote control of drones and autonomous vehicles.

“Through our live demonstrations, we will present the advantages of working with Mobilicom, an end-to-end provider, guaranteeing a comprehensive and holistic cybersecurity approach. We deliver improved system performance, as our products are optimized to work together, with faster time to market, and cost savings for integration into new platforms,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “I look forward to high-level meetings with procurement specialists at this important conference.”

Companies will be showcasing the latest in emerging military equipment, vehicles, technology, and training systems. The future of the United States Marine Corps will be on display in the Modern Day Marine Expo Hall. Presenting companies including the leading suppliers to the U.S. Department of Defense including Raytheon, GM Defense, Elbit America, American Rheinmetall, and more.

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics focussing primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialised products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom is growing a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages include outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions.

Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio is being deployed worldwide, and the Company derives revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

