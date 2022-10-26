Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mobilicom Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOB   US60742B1026

MOBILICOM LIMITED

(MOB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
1.500 USD    0.00%
08:16aMobilicom to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference
GL
08:16aMobilicom to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference
GL
03:37aIsrael's Ministry of Defense Orders Mobilicom's SkyHopper COMBO Drone Fleet
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobilicom to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference

10/26/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shoham, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the CompanyNASDAQ: MOB, MOBBW, ASX: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms, announces that Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam will be presenting at the 2022 ThinkEquity Conference in New York on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The ThinkEquity Conference will feature presentations from emerging leaders spanning the technology, artificial intelligence, big data, biotechnology, metals & mining, and oil & gas sectors. The conference is expected to attract more than 700 attendees.

Mobilicom’s presentation will include an update on its competitive position, growth strategy and market expansion, as well as future growth drivers. One-on-one meetings with CEO Oren Elkayam and Director of Finance Liad Gelfer are also available and can be scheduled via the registration link.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York, NY
MOB presentation: 11:00 am (South Salon I room)
Register at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_84407/conference_register.html
For live webcasting, please register at: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep23/mob/1529508

Authorised for release by the Board of Mobilicom Limited.

-ENDS-

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Tristan Everett
Media Relations
+61 403 789 096
tristan.everett@automicgroup.com.au

Aidan Brooksby
Investor Relations
+61 431 716 947
aidan.brooksby@automicgroup.com.au

Oren Elkayam
Mobilicom Ltd
oren.elkayam@mobilicom.com

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. As a high-tech company it designs, develops and delivers smart solutions focused primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialised products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom has grown a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military departments. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages including outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions. Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio has been deployed worldwide, seeing the Company derive revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services for its solutions.

For investors please see - https://ir.mobilicom.com/
For Company please see - https://mobilicom.com/


All news about MOBILICOM LIMITED
08:16aMobilicom to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference
GL
08:16aMobilicom to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference
GL
03:37aIsrael's Ministry of Defense Orders Mobilicom's SkyHopper COMBO Drone Fleet
MT
10/25Mobilicom's Skyhopper Combo Selected by Israeli Ministry of Defense for Drone Fleet
GL
10/25Mobilicom's Skyhopper Combo Selected by Israeli Ministry of Defense for Drone Fleet
AQ
10/25Mobilicom's Skyhopper Combo Selected by Israeli Ministry of Defense for Drone Fleet
CI
10/20Mobilicom Launches New Product Enabling Mass Deployment of Small Drone Fleets
GL
10/20Mobilicom Launches New Product Enabling Mass Deployment of Small Drone Fleets
AQ
10/20Mobilicom Launches New Small Drone Data Link Product
MT
10/19Mobilicom Limited Launches New Product for Small Drones Mass Deployment
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3,89 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart MOBILICOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mobilicom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oren Elkayam Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Liad Gelfer Chief Accounting Officer & Finance Director
Yossi Segal Executive Director, VP-Research & Development
Ofer Laufer Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Keith Brett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILICOM LIMITED0.00%9
SECOM CO., LTD.7.78%12 589
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)-14.63%4 624
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-26.36%899
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.-11.66%822
SIS LIMITED-8.83%748