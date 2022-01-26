Mobilicom : Q4 FY21 Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Our growing product offering is enabling us to increase the revenue contribution of existing customers through the sale of additional smart solution components, cybersecurity and software and services. Given the scalability of our cybersecurity software, we are well-positioned to increase our revenues in FY22 and beyond."

First cybersecurity contract

In November, Mobilicom received a $270,000 sale of its AI-based 360° cybersecurity software from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD). This first sale to a global leader in cybersecurity for military and defence applications is an important technical and commercial validation.

Mobilicom will embed its Immunity, Cybersecurity and Encryption (ICE) cybersecurity software within its networking smart solutions being used in IMOD's tactical drones and robotics platforms. The multilayered software provides real-time autonomous protection against multiple cyber breaches and malicious attacks without requiring intervention by an operator. It protects the platform, safeguards communication channels, and encrypts the data that is transmitted and collected.

As part of the contract, the IMOD will conduct extensive in-field implementation of Mobilicom's cybersecurity software under a range of conditions. Following in-field validation, all future IMOD purchases of Mobilicom's networking and datalink smart hardware solutions will also include cybersecurity software.

Research and development programs

During the quarter, Mobilicom was awarded two research and development grants totalling $917,000 for existing projects with the Wireless Intelligent Networks (WIN) Consortium and Space Florida USA. Mobilicom will receive $582,000 net grant funding to develop wireless AI to enable and optimise the performance of 5G technology in unmanned platforms - the second phase of the WIN Consortium program. Mobilicom was awarded a further $335,000 net grant funding for the second year of the Space Florida R&D program in partnership with US drone company Censys Technologies. The two companies are developing an Autonomous Platforms Dual Datalink (APDL) communications system to improve drone safety and drone operations beyond visual-line-of-sight.

Financial

For the quarter, customer receipts were $1.4 million, a 214% increase on pcp, and 61% increase on the prior quarter. Overall in FY21 this has driven a 26% increase in customer receipts to $4.0 million as a result of strong growth in customer demand for Mobilicom's products and services. Additionally, the Company was awarded a further $917,000 in R&D grant funding expected to be received as the two projects progress, mostly over the course of FY22.

Net cash used in operations was $230,000, an 74% decline on the prior quarter, however overall operating expenditure remains broadly flat quarter on quarter. The overall improvement in operations reflect optimised operating procedures and a reduction in non-core activities. Additionally, business activities grew significantly compared to the prior corresponding period.

Mobilicom remains well-funded to execute on its growth strategy with a cash balance of $4.0 million as of 31 December 2021.

Corporate

Over the past few quarters as operating conditions have normalised management have focused on investing back into sales and marketing support with the recruitment of additional resources to support further growth initiatives. Additionally, the Company made the strategic decision to ensure all staff's