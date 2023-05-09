MobilityOne partners with Wibmo on Mastercard offering

MobilityOne Ltd - Oxfordshire, England-based e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platform provider - Partners with Wibmo in Malaysia to support the issuance of Mastercard prepaid cards through its prepaid platform, Wibmo Hexa.

Says it does not expect the partnership to have a material impact on its revenue or earnings in the current financial year.

MobilityOne Chief Executive Officer Hussain Rahman says: "We are proud to have obtained our license to issue Mastercard prepaid cards in Malaysia in 2021, and since then, we have been providing prepaid card solutions to various entities in the country. In choosing a partner, we found Wibmo's Hexa Platform to be the ideal choice due to its comprehensive technology stack that offers issuing and acquiring capabilities for our B2C and B2B use cases."

Current stock price: 8.50 pence

12-month change: down 17%

