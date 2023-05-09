Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MobilityOne Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBO   JE00B1Z48326

MOBILITYONE LIMITED

(MBO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:29 2023-05-09 am EDT
8.000 GBX    0.00%
12:16pMobilityOne partners with Wibmo on Mastercard offering
AN
01/23MobilityOne submits electronic money institution application
AN
01/23MobilityOne Resubmits Application for Authorization to Provide E-Money Services in UK
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MobilityOne partners with Wibmo on Mastercard offering

05/09/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MobilityOne Ltd - Oxfordshire, England-based e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platform provider - Partners with Wibmo in Malaysia to support the issuance of Mastercard prepaid cards through its prepaid platform, Wibmo Hexa.

Says it does not expect the partnership to have a material impact on its revenue or earnings in the current financial year.

MobilityOne Chief Executive Officer Hussain Rahman says: "We are proud to have obtained our license to issue Mastercard prepaid cards in Malaysia in 2021, and since then, we have been providing prepaid card solutions to various entities in the country. In choosing a partner, we found Wibmo's Hexa Platform to be the ideal choice due to its comprehensive technology stack that offers issuing and acquiring capabilities for our B2C and B2B use cases."

Current stock price: 8.50 pence

12-month change: down 17%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -0.23% 384.61 Delayed Quote.10.62%
MOBILITYONE LIMITED 0.00% 8 Delayed Quote.18.52%
All news about MOBILITYONE LIMITED
12:16pMobilityOne partners with Wibmo on Mastercard offering
AN
01/23MobilityOne submits electronic money institution application
AN
01/23MobilityOne Resubmits Application for Authorization to Provide E-Money Services in UK
MT
01/19TRADING UPDATES: Baron Oil, Orcadian submit licensing applications
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Webis wins racetrack deal; Plexus confident
AN
2022MobilityOne Limited Updates in Respect of Proposed Expansion of Its Business in the UK ..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Zanaga to close acquisition; Regional secures lease
AN
2022MobilityOne Faces Delay in JV with Super Apps; Shares Down 26%
MT
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Lawrence Stroll raises stake in Aston Martin to 23%
AN
2022MobilityOne Soars 46% on $13 Million Stake Sale as Part of $1 Billion US SPAC Deal
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 256 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2021 1,52 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
Net cash 2021 2,60 M 3,28 M 3,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,50 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart MOBILITYONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MobilityOne Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILITYONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hussian bin Abdul Rahman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Chin Seah Non-Executive Director & Finance Director
Abu Bakar bin Mohamed Taib Non-Executive Chairman
Kah Wai Chia Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Azlinda Ezrina binti Ariffin-Boromand Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILITYONE LIMITED18.52%11
FISERV, INC.19.03%73 769
BLOCK, INC.-6.43%35 568
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.5.40%27 421
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.12%16 890
EDENRED SE15.06%16 061
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer