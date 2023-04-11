Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobimo Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOBN   CH0011108872

MOBIMO HOLDING AG

(MOBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:26 2023-04-11 am EDT
254.50 CHF   +2.83%
02:25pAnnual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals
EQ
02/10Swiss Real Estate Group Mobimo Logs Lower Profit in FY22
MT
02/10Mobimo : Annual Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals

04/11/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals

11-Apr-2023 / 20:21 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals

Lucerne, 11 April 2023 – Mobimo Holding AG held its 23rd Annual General Meeting today at the Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne (KKL). A total of 46.15% of the registered share capital with voting rights was represented in person or by independent proxy.

All motions proposed by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting were approved, most of them with high approval ratings. All the members of the Board of Directors (Sabrina Contratto, Daniel Crausaz, Brian Fischer, Bernadette Koch, Stéphane Maye, Dr. Martha Scheiber) and its Chairman (Peter Schaub) were re-elected. The partial revision of the Articles of Association was also approved in all points. The amended Articles of Association of Mobimo Holding AG are available on the website.

 

If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:
Nathalie Neumann, Responsible Investor Relations
ir@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 97

Contact for media:
Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communications
medien@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 86

www.mobimo.ch

 

 About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.7 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company’s own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.


Additional features:


File: Mobimo_AGM_2023
End of Inside Information

1605203  11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605203&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MOBIMO HOLDING AG
02:25pAnnual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals
EQ
02/10Swiss Real Estate Group Mobimo Logs Lower Profit in FY22
MT
02/10Mobimo : Annual Report 2022
PU
02/10Mobimo : Presentation annual results 2022
PU
02/10Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant To Art. : Strong operating performance by Mobimo in 2022
PU
02/10Strong operating performance by Mobimo in 2022
EQ
02/10Mobimo : Corporate Governance and Remuneration Report 2022
PU
02/07Mobimo : Definition of Alternative Performance Measures 2022 financial year
PU
02/03Mobimo Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/01HIAG Immobilien Names New CFO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOBIMO HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 143 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2023 60,4 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 627 M 1 801 M 1 801 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,7x
Yield 2023 4,04%
Capitalization 1 795 M 1 971 M 1 987 M
EV / Sales 2023 23,9x
EV / Sales 2024 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MOBIMO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Mobimo Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBIMO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 247,50 CHF
Average target price 275,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ducrey Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Brunner Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schaub Director
Brian Fischer Vice Chairman
Martha Scheiber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBIMO HOLDING AG4.87%1 971
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.72%40 495
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.42%32 612
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 885
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.86%26 357
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer