  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobimo Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOBN   CH0011108872

MOBIMO HOLDING AG

(MOBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/13 11:30:34 am EDT
258.50 CHF   +0.39%
11:54aSwiss Real Estate Group Mobimo's CFO Steps Down
MT
11:50aMOBIMO HOLDING AG : CFO Stefan Hilber leaves Mobimo
EQ
05/04Mobimo Raises $165 Million Via Rights to Fund Growth, Development Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobimo Holding AG: CFO Stefan Hilber leaves Mobimo

05/13/2022 | 11:50am EDT
Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mobimo Holding AG: CFO Stefan Hilber leaves Mobimo

13-May-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

CFO Stefan Hilber leaves Mobimo

Lucerne, 13 May 2022 - Stefan Hilber, CFO of Mobimo Holding AG, has left the company for personal reasons. Jörg Brunner, Deputy CFO and longstanding Head of Group Accounting and Financial Accounting, will take over as Head of Finance on an interim basis.

The selection process for a successor will be initiated immediately. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board would like to thank Stefan Hilber for his successful work as CFO and wish him all the best for the future.


If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:
Alexandre Müller
ir@mobimo.ch
+41 79 635 64 13

Contact for media:
Marion Schihin, Head of Communications
medien@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 86

www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company?s own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.


Additional features:


File: Ad hoc release CFO (Mobimo Holding AG)
End of ad hoc announcement

1352551  13-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
