Mobimo : Information on the Agglolac project

Lucerne, 19 March 2021 - Mobimo regrets that a majority of the town councillors of Biel/Bienne and Nidau have rejected the Aggloac project in its existing form. Mobimo will work with the cities to evaluate the situation and will in due course provide information on the way forward. The Agglolac planning project will not have any influence on Mobimo's operating results in the current year.



With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of nearly CHF 3.4 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.