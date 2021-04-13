Mobimo : issues bond of CHF 200 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM

Press release

Mobimo Holding AG issues bond of CHF 200 million

Lucerne, 13 April 2021 - Mobimo Holding AG today announces the issue of a 5.8-year CHF 200 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.25% (payment date 19 May 2021). The proceeds of the bond shall be used to replace short-term debt facilities and to finance ongoing projects as well as general corporate purposes. Zürcher Kantonalbank, Basler Kantonalbank and UBS acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction. A listing of the bond on SIX Swiss Exchange has been applied.

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of nearly CHF 3.4 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.



Disclaimer:

This media release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.