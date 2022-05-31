Press Release: Sustainability Report 2021

Press release

Mobimo's current ESG reporting

Lucerne, 31 May 2022 - Mobimo has published₂ its Sustainability Report 2021. The highlight of the reporting year was the definition of the CO reduction path and the second place received in the Swiss Employer Award (Swiss Arbeitgeber Award).

In the Sustainability Report 2021, Mobimo reports on its sustainability performance for the eleventh time in succession along the dimensions of environmental, social and governance (ESG). It applies the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting framework.

Mobimo placed a particular focus in 2021 on the environmental performance of its investment₂ portfolio: Through the measures introduced at the₂ end of November 2021 in relation₂ to the CO reduction path, the company will continue to cut its CO emissions in order to achieve a CO -neutral investment portfolio by 2050 (see page 23 of the report). Mobimo will achieve this ambitious goal by renovating and optimising existing properties and transferring its own developments to the investment portfolio. In addition, own electricity production will be ramped up with 10,000 m² of additional photovoltaic systems

by 2030 or 25,000 m² by 2050. Other highlights₂ of the company's sustainability₂performance included reducing emissions intensity to 15kg CO eq/m² (prior year: 16kg CO eq/m²), certifying Mattenhof as a 2000-Watt site (see page 27) and being awarded second place in the Swiss Employer Award (Swiss Arbeitgeber Award) (see page 37). This award recognises the attractiveness of Swiss companies as employers.

The committee of the Board of Directors responsible for the sustainability strategy, its implementation and ESG reporting is now known as the Investment and Sustainability Committee (previously the Real Estate Committee). In this way, Mobimo acknowledges the great importance of sustainability at the company and expresses the active integration of ESG at the strategic level.