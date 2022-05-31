Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Mobimo Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOBN   CH0011108872

MOBIMO HOLDING AG

(MOBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/31 11:30:18 am EDT
253.00 CHF   -1.75%
12:41pPRESS RELEASE : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
12:33pMOBIMO HOLDING AG : Mobimo?s current ESG reporting
EQ
05/13Swiss Real Estate Group Mobimo's CFO Steps Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release: Sustainability Report 2021

05/31/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
Press release

Mobimo's current ESG reporting

Lucerne, 31 May 2022 - Mobimo has published its Sustainability Report 2021. The highlight of the reporting year was the definition of the CO reduction path and the second place received in the Swiss Employer Award (Swiss Arbeitgeber Award).

In the Sustainability Report 2021, Mobimo reports on its sustainability performance for the eleventh time in succession along the dimensions of environmental, social and governance (ESG). It applies the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting framework.

Mobimo placed a particular focus in 2021 on the environmental performance of its investment portfolio: Through the measures introduced at the end of November 2021 in relation to the CO reduction path, the company will continue to cut its CO emissions in order to achieve a CO -neutral investment portfolio by 2050 (see page 23 of the report). Mobimo will achieve this ambitious goal by renovating and optimising existing properties and transferring its own developments to the investment portfolio. In addition, own electricity production will be ramped up with 10,000 m² of additional photovoltaic systems

by 2030 or 25,000 m² by 2050. Other highlights of the company's sustainabilityperformance included reducing emissions intensity to 15kg CO eq/m² (prior year: 16kg CO eq/m²), certifying Mattenhof as a 2000-Watt site (see page 27) and being awarded second place in the Swiss Employer Award (Swiss Arbeitgeber Award) (see page 37). This award recognises the attractiveness of Swiss companies as employers.

The committee of the Board of Directors responsible for the sustainability strategy, its implementation and ESG reporting is now known as the Investment and Sustainability Committee (previously the Real Estate Committee). In this way, Mobimo acknowledges the great importance of sustainability at the company and expresses the active integration of ESG at the strategic level.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors: Alexandre Müller, IR Representative ir@mobimo.ch

+41 79 635 64 13

Contact for media:

Marion Schihin, Head of Corporate Communications medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86

www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio with a total value of around CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties as well as development properties for its own investment portfolio and for third parties, which are located in prime locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. Its buildings feature balanced use and diligent management. Mobimo's development projects strengthen its income base and the value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.

2/2

Disclaimer

Mobimo Holding AG published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 16:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
