  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MOBQ   US60743F5089

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MOBQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
0.1895 USD   +13.00%
Mobiquity Technologies : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
Top Premarket Gainers
MT
Mobiquity Technologies : Private Placement - Form 8-K

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT Pursuant

to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 12, 2023

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

New York 001-41117 11-3427886

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

35 Torrington Lane

Shoreham, New York

11786

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (516)246-9422

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; Common Stock Purchase Warrants.

Section 3 - Securities and Trading Markets

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 12, 2023, Dr Gene Salkind and a non-affiliated investor converted their outstanding Mobiquity Technology, Inc. debt in the amount of $235,563 and $30,000 into 1,385,663 shares and 176,470 shares of restricted common stock, respectively. This brought Dr. Salkind's family ownership interest to 4,478,017 shares of common stock, excluding their derivative securities. Exemption from registration is claimed under section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Dated: April 13, 2023 MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
By: /s/ Dean L. Julia  
Dean L. Julia, Chief Executive Officer
2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
