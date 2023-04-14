Mobiquity Technologies : Private Placement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 12, 2023

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

New York 001-41117 11-3427886

35 Torrington Lane Shoreham, New York 11786

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (516)246-9422

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 12, 2023, Dr Gene Salkind and a non-affiliated investor converted their outstanding Mobiquity Technology, Inc. debt in the amount of $235,563 and $30,000 into 1,385,663 shares and 176,470 shares of restricted common stock, respectively. This brought Dr. Salkind's family ownership interest to 4,478,017 shares of common stock, excluding their derivative securities. Exemption from registration is claimed under section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

