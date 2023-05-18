Mobiquity Technologies Stock Climbs 15% on Launch of AI Advertising Political Campaign Platform

By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies on Thursday climbed after the digital consultancy company said it launched an AI advertising platform designed for political campaigns.

At 9:54 E.T., shares were up 15% at 17 cents. The stock has declined 68% ever since the year started.

The operator of advertising technology said the platform, called ElecTech, provides precision in voter targeting and message optimization.

The platform uses AI to analyze a vast array of demographic data, voter preferences, and behaviors, delivering tailored ad content, the company said.

