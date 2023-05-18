Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOBQ   US60743F5089

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MOBQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:43:44 2023-05-18 am EDT
0.1700 USD   +14.91%
10:15aMobiquity Technologies Stock Climbs 15% on Launch of AI Advertising Political Campaign Platform
DJ
08:01aMobiquity Technologies Launches ElecTech, an AI Powered Programmatic Advertising Solution for Political Campaigns
AQ
04/26Mobiquity Technologies' AI Targeting Gains Traction with Political Advertisers as Election Season Kicks Off
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Climbs 15% on Launch of AI Advertising Political Campaign Platform

05/18/2023 | 10:15am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Mobiquity Technologies on Thursday climbed after the digital consultancy company said it launched an AI advertising platform designed for political campaigns.

At 9:54 E.T., shares were up 15% at 17 cents. The stock has declined 68% ever since the year started.

The operator of advertising technology said the platform, called ElecTech, provides precision in voter targeting and message optimization.

The platform uses AI to analyze a vast array of demographic data, voter preferences, and behaviors, delivering tailored ad content, the company said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1014ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,17 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,06 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,52 M 2,52 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean L. Julia CEO, President, Treasurer & Director
Sean J. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer
Gene Z. Salkind Chairman
Paul Bauersfeld Chief Technology Officer
Anne S. Provost Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-72.35%3
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.41%18 990
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.13.93%18 541
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.62%14 322
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.25%14 099
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.114.53%14 037
