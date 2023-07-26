NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, has today announced its strategic alliances with two top-tier Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) in the digital advertising space. These partnerships mark a significant step in Mobiquity’s mission to drive data-informed programmatic advertising forward.



The company’s proprietary AdHere platform, an innovative solution powered by forward-thinking architectural design, acts as the operational linchpin in this endeavor. AdHere integrates seamlessly with the Interactive Advertising Bureau's (IAB) Seller Defined Audience (SDA) protocol. This sophisticated tool unlocks the potential of first-party publisher data, such as location information, demographics, and user behaviors, converting it into actionable SDA codes in real-time.

AdHere’s distinctive architecture is centered on empowering publishers to maximize the utilization of their first-party data. This strategic use of first-party data is central to future-proofing digital advertising in an age where third-party cookies are being systematically phased out.

In a time of increasing concerns over privacy, the importance of using compliant, privacy-preserving data to enrich bid requests is more crucial than ever. AdHere addresses this concern with a meticulously designed two-tier process, analyzing the original data in tandem with lookalike data, and assigning relevant SDA codes that respect user privacy and deliver effective, data-informed advertising.

Mobiquity has observed improvements in both sell-through rates and Cost Per Mille (CPM). These gains suggest a promising revenue potential for both publishers and advertisers alike.

Mobiquity CEO, Dean Julia, said, " These strategic partnerships mark a new era for Mobiquity as it continues to deliver compliant, effective, and privacy-centric advertising solutions. Our SDA process has not only improved outcomes but also augments the revenue potential of each ad opportunity. We anticipate an acceleration in these trends as the digital advertising landscape evolves, with budgets increasingly pivoting towards compliant and privacy-preserving data solutions."

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies' current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options.

