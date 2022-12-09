Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mobiquity Technologies Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOBQ   US60743F1021

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES INC

(MOBQ)
Delayed OTC Markets  - 
- USD   -.--%
04:54pMobiquity Technologies files Form 10-Q for period ending September 30, 2022 to Regain Compliance
GL
04:50pMOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12/01MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Mobiquity Technologies files Form 10-Q for period ending September 30, 2022 to Regain Compliance

12/09/2022 | 04:54pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, announces that it filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. The filing allows the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 (c)(1) for continued listing.

As previously outlined, the delay was the result of an overstatement of losses for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021. The Company has also filed an amended 10-K/A to correct the overstatement of net losses.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group
Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com
Phone: 646-736-1900


