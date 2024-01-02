Portfolio Managers

Ian Francis, Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd

Fund Description

The Fund aims to generate capital growth and income, predominantly from a portfolio of mining and resource equities, and from mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities.

Key Advantages for the Investor

Access to under-researched, mid and smaller-cap companies in the Natural Resources sector

under-researched, mid and smaller-cap companies in the Natural Resources sector Quarterly dividend paid to shareholders

Potential inflation hedge

Ordinary Share and NAV Performance2

Since 1 Month 3 Months 6 Months 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Inception (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) NAV (0.4) (3.4) 6.1 (14.8) 80.7 122.2 593.7 Share Price 7.5 3.9 5.3 (8.9) 93.4 143.2 589.2

Commentary3

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the October meeting showed a unanimous agreement that policy decisions would remain data-dependant. However, with economic indicators pointing towards ebbing inflationary pressures, expectations moved to anticipate a pause in rate increases until March and some easing thereafter. Similarly, minutes from the European Central Bank's (ECB) September meeting showed that all members agreed to keep ECB interest rates at their current levels. Removing a drag on economic growth, the more dovish outlook provided a firmer footing for commodities. In addition, news of a possible bailout of troubled Chinese property developer, Country Garden, provided support for industrial metals. Iron ore prices remained resilient, rising 5.5%, while LME copper futures gained 4.4%.

The gold price gained 2.6% to finish the month at $2,038/oz, close to its all-time high, while silver rose 10.6% over the month. Sentiment towards precious metal equities, which have been trading near record low price to NAV multiples, improved markedly as reflected by the 11% rise in the Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index. In addition to the strong relative performance, the Fund added to positions in Karora Resources and Ora Banda, both with gold mines in Australia. Precious metal exposure currently stands at 24.5%.

The performance of energy commodities lagged that of metals, and the collective exposure to related E&P from base metal miners offset the strong positive contributions from precious metal equities. Crude prices fell 5-6% after OPEC delayed a scheduled in-person meeting, holding a remote meeting four days later, due to disagreements on how any further cuts would be allocated. Nigeria and Angola were cited as those opposing their reduced output allocations. This raised questions as to OPEC's ability to enforce future production quotas, if required, to balance the market. Mild northern hemisphere temperatures together with high winter gas inventories caused near-term gas prices to fall. In Europe, which has yet to see any meaningful draw on winter inventories, benchmark gas prices fell 11%, weighing on the share price of Vermilion which has exposure to the region's gas market. The Fund continues to hold a large energy weighting, partly due to the belief that the oil market should tighten through next year, but also due to energy stocks trading at attractive discounted levels that we believe offer some protection against this volatility.

Uranium miners were strong performance contributors ahead of the COP28 climate conference, at which nuclear power's role was expected to figure significantly. With a 4% sterling share price sustaining its positive momentum, Nexgen, a company with ownership of a high-grade undeveloped uranium mine in Saskatchewan Canada, became the Fund's largest position. Nexgen was boosted by First Nation support, a provincial permit, and an expected federal permit - due in the next 12 months. Permitting timelines are never certain, but the high quality of this asset, completed environmental work and the global significance of the project's future uranium supply make this much lower risk than a typical mining project.

Sterling's 3.9% strengthening against the dollar dragged overall performance and the Fund NAV consequently closed the month little changed at 199.8p. Early in the month, positions in Precision Drilling and BWLPG were reduced and the residual position in First Quantum was sold. While the Fund increased exposure to Karora and Ora Banda, the holdings of Emerald Resource and West African Resources were trimmed.

1