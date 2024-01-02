Investor Report
30 November 2023
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Fund
Key Fund Facts1
Fund Managers
Ian 'Franco' Francis
Keith Watson
Robert Crayfourd
Launch Date
August 2003
Total Gross Assets
£147.66m
Reference Currency
GBP
Ordinary Shares
Net Asset Value:
199.82p
Mid-Market Price:
175.00p
Dividend Yield
3.2%
(estimated)
Net gearing4
7.6%
Discount
(12.42%)
Ordinary Shares in Issue 66,888,509
Annual Management
1.2% on adjusted net
Fee
assets
Bloomberg
CYN LN
Reuters
CYN.L
Sedol
0035392
Year End
30 June
Contact Information
contactncim@cqsm.com
Company Broker
FinnCap
020 7220 0500
AGM
December
Dividend Information
1.26p interim paid 27
2023/24
November 2023
Fiscal Year-End
30 June
Previous Dividend
2012/13 Total 5.50p
Information
2013/14 Total 5.60p
2014/15 Total 5.60p
2015/16 Total 5.60p
2016/17 Total 5.60p
2017/18 Total 5.60p
2018/19 Total 5.60p
2019/20 Total 5.60p
2020/21 Total 5.60p
2021/22 Total 5.60p
2022/23 Total 8.60p
Investor Report
Monthly Factsheet
Annual Report &
Published: October
Accounts
Results Announced
Finals: October
Interims: March
Please see page 2 for footnotes.
Portfolio Managers
Ian Francis, Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd
Fund Description
The Fund aims to generate capital growth and income, predominantly from a portfolio of mining and resource equities, and from mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities.
Key Advantages for the Investor
- Access to under-researched, mid and smaller-cap companies in the Natural Resources sector
- Quarterly dividend paid to shareholders
- Potential inflation hedge
Ordinary Share and NAV Performance2
Since
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
Inception
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
NAV
(0.4)
(3.4)
6.1
(14.8)
80.7
122.2
593.7
Share Price
7.5
3.9
5.3
(8.9)
93.4
143.2
589.2
Commentary3
The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the October meeting showed a unanimous agreement that policy decisions would remain data-dependant. However, with economic indicators pointing towards ebbing inflationary pressures, expectations moved to anticipate a pause in rate increases until March and some easing thereafter. Similarly, minutes from the European Central Bank's (ECB) September meeting showed that all members agreed to keep ECB interest rates at their current levels. Removing a drag on economic growth, the more dovish outlook provided a firmer footing for commodities. In addition, news of a possible bailout of troubled Chinese property developer, Country Garden, provided support for industrial metals. Iron ore prices remained resilient, rising 5.5%, while LME copper futures gained 4.4%.
The gold price gained 2.6% to finish the month at $2,038/oz, close to its all-time high, while silver rose 10.6% over the month. Sentiment towards precious metal equities, which have been trading near record low price to NAV multiples, improved markedly as reflected by the 11% rise in the Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index. In addition to the strong relative performance, the Fund added to positions in Karora Resources and Ora Banda, both with gold mines in Australia. Precious metal exposure currently stands at 24.5%.
The performance of energy commodities lagged that of metals, and the collective exposure to related E&P from base metal miners offset the strong positive contributions from precious metal equities. Crude prices fell 5-6% after OPEC delayed a scheduled in-person meeting, holding a remote meeting four days later, due to disagreements on how any further cuts would be allocated. Nigeria and Angola were cited as those opposing their reduced output allocations. This raised questions as to OPEC's ability to enforce future production quotas, if required, to balance the market. Mild northern hemisphere temperatures together with high winter gas inventories caused near-term gas prices to fall. In Europe, which has yet to see any meaningful draw on winter inventories, benchmark gas prices fell 11%, weighing on the share price of Vermilion which has exposure to the region's gas market. The Fund continues to hold a large energy weighting, partly due to the belief that the oil market should tighten through next year, but also due to energy stocks trading at attractive discounted levels that we believe offer some protection against this volatility.
Uranium miners were strong performance contributors ahead of the COP28 climate conference, at which nuclear power's role was expected to figure significantly. With a 4% sterling share price sustaining its positive momentum, Nexgen, a company with ownership of a high-grade undeveloped uranium mine in Saskatchewan Canada, became the Fund's largest position. Nexgen was boosted by First Nation support, a provincial permit, and an expected federal permit - due in the next 12 months. Permitting timelines are never certain, but the high quality of this asset, completed environmental work and the global significance of the project's future uranium supply make this much lower risk than a typical mining project.
Sterling's 3.9% strengthening against the dollar dragged overall performance and the Fund NAV consequently closed the month little changed at 199.8p. Early in the month, positions in Precision Drilling and BWLPG were reduced and the residual position in First Quantum was sold. While the Fund increased exposure to Karora and Ora Banda, the holdings of Emerald Resource and West African Resources were trimmed.
1
Monthly Investor Report - CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Fund - November 2023
Portfolio Analysis1
Sector
Other
Fixed
8.7%
Interest
Oil & Gas
3.6%
26.7%
Lithium
5.1%
Coal
5.7%
Base
Metals
6.4%
Shipping
Precious
Metals
9.4%
Uranium
24.5%
10.0%
Top 20 Holdings (% of MV) 1,7
Name
(% of MV)
NEXGEN ENERGY NPV
7.1
BW LPG USD0.01
5.6
EMERALD RESOURCES NPV
4.7
TRANSOCEAN USD0.01
4.5
PRECISION DRILLING COM NPV
4.0
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY USD0.01
4.0
VERMILION ENERGY COM NPV
3.2
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY GBP0.01
3.0
EOG RESOURCES USD0.01
2.9
FRONTLINE USD1.0000
2.7
Top 10 Holdings Represent
41.6
Region
Asia
Europe
7.8%
2.1%
Latam
7.4%
North
America
46.3%
Africa
9.3%
Global
11.4%
Australia
15.8%
Name
(% of MV)
REA HLDGS 9% CUM PREF GBP1
2.6
KARORA RESOURCES NPV
2.6
LEO LITHIUM NPV
2.5
FORAN MINING CORP NPV
2.4
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES NPV
2.4
LYNAS RARE EARTHS NPV
1.8
PEABODY ENERGY CORP NPV
1.7
THUNGELA RESOURCES NPV
1.7
ORA BANDA MINING NPV
1.7
SIGMA LITHIUM CORP NPV
1.6
Top 20 Holdings Represent
62.5
AIFMD Leverage Limit Report (% of NAV)
Gross Leverage (%)5
Commitment Leverage (%)6
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
110
110
Sources: 1CQS as at the last business day of the month indicated at the top of this investor report. 2Total return performance net of fees and expenses as at the last business day of the month indicated at the top of this investor report. 3All market data sourced from Bloomberg unless otherwise stated. All returns quoted in local currency unless otherwise stated. The Company may since have exited some or all of the positions detailed in the commentary. 4CQS as at the last business day of the month indicated at the top of this investor report. 5CQS, as at the last business day of the month indicated at the top of this investor report. For methodology details see Article 4(3) of Directive 2011/61/EU (AIFMD) and Articles 6, 7, 9 and 10 of Delegated Regulation 231/2013. 6CQS as at the last business day of the month indicated at the top of this investor report. For methodology details see Article 4(3) of Directive 2011/61/EU (AIFMD) and Articles 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of Delegated Regulation 231/2013. 7All holdings data are rounded to one decimal place. Totals may therefore differ to sum of constituents. These include historic returns and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments can go down as well as up. Please read the important legal notice at the end of this document.
