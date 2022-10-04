Advanced search
    MMIT   GB00BFZ7R980

MOBIUS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MMIT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
121.00 GBX   -1.63%
02:22aMobius Investment Trust : Voluntary Redemption Form 2022
PU
08/02Mobius Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
07/26Mobius Investment Trust plc Appoints Christopher Casey as the Senior Independent Director
CI
Mobius Investment Trust : Voluntary Redemption Form 2022

10/04/2022 | 02:22am EDT
MOBIUS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - REDEMPTION FORM

Please complete in CAPITAL LETTERS.

Please send the duly completed Redemption Form (and enclose the relevant certificate as appropriate) to Computershare Investor Services PLC, Corporate Actions Projects, Bristol, BS99 6AH to arrive no later than 2

November 2022.

To: The Directors of Mobius Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

I/We, the undersigned being the registered holder(s) of …………………….* Redeemable Ordinary Shares of 1p each

("Ordinary Shares") in the Company hereby give notice of our intention to redeem all / …………………….* such Ordinary

Shares in accordance with the rights attached to the Ordinary Shares as set out in the Company's Articles of Association and summarised in the Company's Prospectus dated 10 September 2018.

I/We the undersigned do hereby declare that the Ordinary Shares as stated above are free from all liens, charges and other encumbrances whatsoever.

* Delete/Insert number as appropriate.

SHAREHOLDER(S) DETAILS

Name ……………………………………………………………………………………..

Address…………………………………………………………………………………..

……………………………………………………………………………………………….

Signed ………………………………………… Date ………………………………..

Name …………………………………………………………………………………….

Address………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………

Signed ………………………………………… Date………………………………..

Name …………………………………………………………………………………….

Address………………………………………………………………………………….

……………………………………………………………………………………………...

Signed ………………………………………… Date………………………………..

Name …………………………………………………………………………………….

Address………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………

Signed ………………………………………… Date………………………………..

This form must be signed by all registered holders.

If being signed by a corporation, this form must be completed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer of the company or attorney duly authorised on their behalf.

Where signing under a Power of Attorney, the Attorney confirms that no revocation of that power has been received. An originally certified copy of the Power of Attorney must be lodged with this form if it has not been previously supplied.

A redemption of ordinary shares may be subject to either income tax or capital gains tax. In particular, private shareholders that sell their shares via the redemption mechanism, and whose shares are not sold to incoming investors via the matched bargain facility or purchased by the Company, could find they are subject to income tax on the gains made on the redeemed shares rather than capital gains tax on the sale of their shares in the market. However individual circumstances do vary, so shareholders who are in any doubts about the redemption or the action that should be taken should consult their stockbroker, accountant, tax adviser or other independent financial adviser.

Disclaimer

Mobius Investment Trust plc published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
