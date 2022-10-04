Mobius Investment Trust : Voluntary Redemption Form 2022

MOBIUS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - REDEMPTION FORM

Please complete in CAPITAL LETTERS.

Please send the duly completed Redemption Form (and enclose the relevant certificate as appropriate) to Computershare Investor Services PLC, Corporate Actions Projects, Bristol, BS99 6AH to arrive no later than 2

November 2022.

To: The Directors of Mobius Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

I/We, the undersigned being the registered holder(s) of …………………….* Redeemable Ordinary Shares of 1p each

("Ordinary Shares") in the Company hereby give notice of our intention to redeem all / …………………….* such Ordinary

Shares in accordance with the rights attached to the Ordinary Shares as set out in the Company's Articles of Association and summarised in the Company's Prospectus dated 10 September 2018.

I/We the undersigned do hereby declare that the Ordinary Shares as stated above are free from all liens, charges and other encumbrances whatsoever.

* Delete/Insert number as appropriate.

SHAREHOLDER(S) DETAILS

Name ……………………………………………………………………………………..

Address…………………………………………………………………………………..

……………………………………………………………………………………………….

Signed ………………………………………… Date ………………………………..

Name …………………………………………………………………………………….

Address………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………

Signed ………………………………………… Date………………………………..

Name …………………………………………………………………………………….

Address………………………………………………………………………………….

……………………………………………………………………………………………...

Signed ………………………………………… Date………………………………..

Name …………………………………………………………………………………….

Address………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………

Signed ………………………………………… Date………………………………..