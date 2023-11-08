Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 7, 2023, Mobiv Acquisition Corp, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a non-redemptionagreement (as it may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "NRA") among the Company, the investors named therein (collectively the "Investors"). Pursuant to the terms of the NRA, among other things, the Investors have agreed to withdraw redemptions on any of the Company's shares of Class A common stock (the "MOBV Shares") now held by the Investors, and to purchase additional MOBV Shares from redeeming shareholders of the Company such that the Investors will be the holders of no fewer than 500,000 MOBV Shares and the Company has guaranteed that the Investors will receive no fewer than 20 ordinary shares ("SVH Shares") of SRIVARU Holding Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("SVH"), in exchange for each MOBV Share at the Effective Time (as defined in the NRA).

The foregoing description of the agreement and the transaction and document contemplated thereby is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the NRA, a copy of which is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-Kas Exhibit 2.1 and the terms of which are incorporated by reference herein.