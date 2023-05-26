Mobivity : Management Change - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 22, 2023

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 22, 2023, Mobivity Holdings Corp. (the "Company") and Lisa Brennan mutually agreed to end her employment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective on or around June 21, 2023. Ms. Brennan and the Company have agreed to a transition period of 30 days, during which Ms. Brennan will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and will be entitled to continue receiving her existing compensatory arrangements.

The Board of Directors of the Company has commenced a search process to identify the Company's next Chief Financial Officer. The search will include both internal and external candidates.

