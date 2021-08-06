Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mobivity Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFON   US60743E2046

MOBIVITY HOLDINGS CORP.

(MFON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobivity to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

08/06/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that management will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The conference is being held August 10th through 12th, 2021 and is a virtual event.

Dennis Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Brennan, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. For additional information about the conference, visit canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/ or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact Brett Maas at brett@haydenir.com.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MOBIVITY HOLDINGS CORP.
10:30aMobivity to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
GL
05/17BBQ : Famous Dave's reports 26% increase in customer frequency
AQ
05/17BBQ : Mobivity Drives 26% Lift in Guest Frequency for BBQ Holdings' Famous Dave'..
AQ
05/17Mobivity Drives 26% Lift in Guest Frequency for BBQ Holdings’ Famous Dave’s B..
CI
05/13MOBIVITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/13Mobivity Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/13Mobivity Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
05/06Mobivity Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for May 13, 2021
GL
04/09QSRS' NEW HOLY GRAIL : 1st-party data
AQ
03/30MOBY HLDG : MOBIVITY HOLDINGS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,92 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,9 M 95,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
EV / Sales 2020 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart MOBIVITY HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Mobivity Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis Becker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Anthony T. Rossano Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Schneider Independent Director
John R. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBIVITY HOLDINGS CORP.-6.49%96
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.17%2 175 711
SEA LIMITED52.73%159 428
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.18.19%118 393
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.42%86 013
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE44.40%74 664