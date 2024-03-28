--End Users include GE HealthCare and PerkinElmer

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity solutions for wired, wireless 5G, military, defense, aerospace, and medical industries, today confirmed it is selling proprietary electromagnetic filtering products to GE HealthCare and PerkinElmer for use in pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital imaging solutions.

“Mobix Labs’ ongoing product sales to GE HealthCare and PerkinElmer underscores the growing diversification of our product portfolio into the medical technology sector," stated Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. "This expansion marks an exciting milestone as we further our commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the medical field. We are dedicated to supplying critical components for essential healthcare equipment such as MRI and CT scanners, contributing to the enhancement of our healthcare system.”

Mobix Labs began working with contract manufacturers who supply GE Healthcare in 2009, and PerkinElmer in 2017. All are utilizing Mobix Labs’ proprietary electromagnetic filtering solutions in their applications to improve the signal to noise levels of their products to improve their performance.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and delivering connectivity and filtering products for next-generation communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets. The Company’s electromagnetic filtering products are used in military, aerospace, and medical applications. These technologies are designed for large and rapidly growing markets where there are increasing demands for higher-performance communication and filtering systems that utilize an expanding mix of both wireless and connectivity technologies. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following us on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs’ ability to deliver parts or to develop technology in connection with the systems provided to GE HealthCare and PerkinsElmer. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

