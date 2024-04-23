-Mobix Labs exceeds its earlier projected 250% sequential quarterly revenue growth projection-

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity solutions for wired, wireless 5G, military, defense, aerospace, and medical industries, will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Mobix Labs, Inc. management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.

On March 11, 2024, Mobix Labs released a mid-quarter business update that forecasted sequential quarterly revenue growth of more than 250%. Demonstrating exceptional progress, Mobix has not only met but exceeded its earlier projected 250% sequential quarterly revenue growth projection. This achievement is attributed to the company's concerted efforts in increasing its customer base and executing its merger and acquisition strategy with notable success.

Event: Mobix Labs, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: investors.mobixlabs.com Dial-in number: (646) 307-1963 // (800) 715-9871 Pin #: 6233081

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.mobixlabs.com.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and delivering connectivity and filtering products for next-generation communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets. The Company’s electromagnetic filtering products are used in military, aerospace, and medical applications. These technologies are designed for large and rapidly growing markets where there are increasing demands for higher-performance communication and filtering systems that utilize an expanding mix of both wireless and connectivity technologies. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following us on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

