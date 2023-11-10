Langmeil, November 2023 - With NurseAssist, MOBOTIX AG and Kepler Vision Technologies are launching their first joint solution for the elderly, hospital, and care facilities. Kepler's software, which is embedded in the MOBOTIX c71 Hemispheric Indoor Camera, accurately detects people falling, as well as leaving the bed. It can significantly reduce false alarms compared to other automatic systems. As a result, the solution leads to significantly improved care for the elderly, the sick, and those in need of nursing care, while reducing the workload on staff and increasing cost efficiency.

The Dutch company Kepler Vision Technologies develops unique software solutions for healthcare based on artificial intelligence (AI). With these, Kepler monitors the well-being of patients. The privacy of the patients is preserved, as no images are stored, and only the nursing staff is alerted in the event of an emergency.

Innovative video technology provides security and relief in the healthcare sector

Falls of elderly, sick, and dependent persons often lead to serious consequences - even death - if help does not come promptly. Technical solutions are often used to detect incidents. Unfortunately, in their conventional form, they frequently trigger false alarms. A Kepler case study of an elderly care provider operating in the Netherlands shows that in a care facility with 16 patients, around 1,500 alarms were reported weekly by common monitoring solutions. In many cases, however, these were false alarms triggered, for example, by a falling pillow, a fluttering curtain, or pets jumping onto the bed.

MOBOTIX NurseAssist powered by Kepler Vision Technologies eliminates these factors and is therefore much more reliable than other systems. For the 16 patients in the case study alone, this led to a daily time saving of three working hours. In addition, constant false alarms put a strain on nursing staff (alarm fatigue), increasing the risk that help will not be provided in time in the event of a real emergency. The use of NurseAssist leads to falls being detected earlier. The solution ensures greater safety, higher job satisfaction for nursing staff, and high-cost efficiency.

MOBOTIX c71: Optimal sensor for best software for fall detection

The MOBOTIX c71 is the optimal sensor for this precise software. Thanks to its hemispheric technology, you can monitor complete rooms without blind spots. The solution combines privacy with the maximum independence of the care recipient. Images are not stored but used to detect critical incidents. The solution includes a privacy mode that ensures that, for example, displays such as "person in bed" are shown. The image of the optical sensor is not visible if an alarm event has occurred. The sensitive care and health sector assume reliable data protection - a core element of this MOBOTIX solution. Registered alarms are sent exclusively to the defined care personnel, e.g., to the smart device of the nurse on duty.

The discreet system works reliably day and night. Thanks to the IR illumination, it detects details even in complete darkness. In addition, the integrated audio function enables time-saving bidirectional communication with the patient or care recipient.

Connection to nurse-call systems

The simple commissioning and integration into existing nurse-call systems of the homes for the elderly, nursing homes, and hospitals, facilitates for everyone to maximize benefits of this unique technology. This ensures reliable, secure, and fast communication to nurses' mobile devices and push-to-talk audio interaction with patients.

Kepler and MOBOTIX are a perfect match

"It was software solutions like Kepler's that we already had in mind when we developed the MOBOTIX 7 platform," said Thomas Lausten, CEO of MOBOTIX AG. "Perfected AI-based apps that enable solutions on our platform that could not be displayed before, or not in this quality." "With MOBOTIX, we have found a partner whose optical sensor with its groundbreaking all-round vision provides the best possible support for our Kepler NurseAssist software. This benefits all those involved in the care of the elderly, the sick, and the nursing sector," adds Harro Stokman, CEO of Kepler Vision Technologies.

"With MOBOTIX NurseAssist powered by Kepler, we offer hospitals, nursing homes, and care facilities a unique tool for optimizing care from a single source. We are talking about an immense improvement in nursing performance while saving time and money, which is easy to plan, configure, and install via a plug-and-play concept," says Christian Cabirol, CTO of MOBOTIX AG. "It's nice to see that valuable free space for active care is created here. We are proud to support the caregivers in their daily work and to give the patients a feeling of security and safety. We provide high-intelligent technology, but after all, it's all about people!"

About Kepler Vision Technologies

Dutch company Kepler Vision Technologies develops unique artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. Kepler Vision Technologies' mission is to ensure the well-being of one million customers by 2030. The Kepler Vision Technologies team consists of employees with expertise in healthcare on the one hand and employees with a PhD in artificial intelligence on the other. This guarantees the reliability of Kepler Vision Technologies' healthcare software, which reaches a unique level. Kepler Vision Technologies is the market leader for fall detection and prevention and has a solid financial base, including investments from UvA Ventures and the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs. Kepler Vision Technologies expects to grow globally in the coming years due to the increasing demand for elderly care and the declining supply of personnel in the industry. The company operates globally and has an Experience Center in Eindhoven in addition to its headquarters in Amsterdam.