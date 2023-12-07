Langmeil, November 2023 - With its latest product launch, MOBOTIX AG delivers the full version of its in-house developed Thermal Validation App available. The award-winning app reduces false alarms to a minimum by detecting and filtering out non-critical heat sources like excavators or trucks in a monitored scene. The hot exhaust systems or body parts then no longer trigger false alarms.

The technology company is also expanding its MOBOTIX CLOUD video management system to offer solutions for large companies and groups with multiple locations, many users, regulatory requirements, and complex monitoring requirements.

Reduce False Alarms in thermal applications

"The MOBOTIX Thermal Validation App is a game changer for many different thermal applications! It will automatically detect and filter hot objects, such as vehicles with hot engines, which appear in the camera image but are not critical. In this way, the intelligent app effectively reduces false alarms or, at best, avoids them completely. We have expanded our proven thermal and fire protection solutions in recent years, which has been recognized by receiving the GIT SICHERHEIT Award 2024 , which we are immensely proud of", says MOBOTIX CTO Christian Cabirol.

Expansion of the MOBOTIX CLOUD functions

The extended range of MOBOTIX CLOUD includes three editions: Standard, Professional, and Enterprise. It enables the solution to be adapted to the requirements of companies, regardless of the number of cameras and the subscription period.

The Standard Edition includes all the core features of the MOBOTIX CLOUD VMS. That means Smart Video Search and the full range of AI-based video analytics to optimize security and business processes.

The Professional Edition has been developed for medium-sized companies (10 to 25+ locations) and fast-growing businesses. It offers additional functions for improved management of multiple locations, users, and cameras.

The Enterprise Edition is ideal for large, locally distributed, and multinational corporations. It enables the management of an unlimited number of users and offers an advanced access management solution and comprehensive operational reporting for compliance and legal requirements.

The MOBOTIX CLOUD update includes a multitude of functions, such as single sign-on to improve access management, increased management of camera groups by location and the display on floor plans is ensured by locations/floor plans. The new audit log checks user activities and makes them traceable.

In addition, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Smart Layouts can prioritize cameras with detected motion in the dashboard layout, making live activity immediately visible. The new Command Line Interface (CLI) makes it easy to create script-based commands for automating system-wide functions and troubleshooting. The MOBOTIX CLOUD also offers a new way to connect MOBOTIX MOVE cameras to the cloud faster and easier without additional hardware (bridge).