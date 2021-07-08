Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mobotix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBQ   DE0005218309

MOBOTIX AG

(MBQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOBOTIX : Positions Itself as a Convincing and Seamless Soluti ...

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Langmeil - With the launch of the MOBOTIX HUB - a limitlessly expandable video management system (VMS) to which more than 10,000 devices can be connected regardless of location - MOBOTIX completes its hardware, software, app and VMS offering and positions itself as a convincing and seamless solution provider.
'From the single camera in the private sector to the largest conceivable video management solution in a wide range of branches, MOBOTIX can now cover every project worldwide - regardless of size, locations or required solution,' said Hartmut Sprave, CTO of MOBOTIX AG.

Since his appointment as Chief Technology Officer 3 years ago, the physicist has pursued a stringent technology strategy: 'The 'technology leadership' strategy was followed by an 'overall strategy' after the launch of the open and intelligent video platform MOBOTIX 7 in October 2020, which was completed with the market launch of MOBOTIX HUB,' said Sprave.

We now have a convincing range of hardware, software, apps and video management systems that, in combination, represent a seamless solution offering,' said the MOBOTIX CTO. In addition, MOBOTIX has established in the first half of 2021 an R&D team at the Madrid office, which focuses in particular on the development of AI-based apps.

For example, AI-based apps have been successfully developed, are already or will soon be launched for the following sectors:

Energy sector: MOBOTIX apps recognize special bird species such as red kites, stop operation and thus endanger the animals. Thus, MOBOTIX cameras with this app on wind turbines ensure acceptance among the population and support environmental protection.

Governmental institutions: MOBOTIX apps recognize number plates from a moving car. This simplifies law enforcement by the police.

Healthcare: MOBOTIX apps detect temperatures, bodily functions and behavior, e.g. when people fall down. This makes it easier to care for people in need of help. Nursing staff can be deployed more efficiently.

Open camera platforms based on artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning modules, permanent software enhancements, proprietary apps and apps developed together with market-leading technology partners, together with a comprehensive VMS offering, result in a solution diversity that can realise the tasks in a sustainable way. 'We think about the future and create solutions for the resulting challenges,' is how Sprave describes his strategic approach.

Disclaimer

Mobotix AG published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOBOTIX AG
12:59pMOBOTIX  : Positions Itself as a Convincing and Seamless Soluti ...
PU
07/06MOBOTIX  : Change in the Supervisory Board of MOBOTIX AG
PU
06/25MOBOTIX  : Cost-efficient MOBOTIX video system for real-time crime fig ...
PU
06/23MOBOTIX  : Half-year report 2020/21 (PDF, 1.47 MB)
PU
06/18MX6 SERIES AND MOBOTIX 7 PLATFORM AG :
PU
05/25TWO FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES IN HARMONY :
PU
05/20TWO FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES IN HARMONY :
PU
05/20MOBOTIX  : opens up new options with the MOBOTIX HUB open vide ...
PU
05/19MOBOTIX  : opens up new worlds with the MOBOTIX HUB open video  ...
PU
05/12MOBOTIX  : lowers guidance for fiscal year 2020/21 due to globa ...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62,2 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net income 2021 1,10 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,1x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 71,7 M 85,0 M 84,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart MOBOTIX AG
Duration : Period :
Mobotix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBOTIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,45 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lausten Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Kiener Chief Financial Officer
Yuji Ichimura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Sprave Chief Technology Officer
Olaf Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBOTIX AG-24.83%88
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED14.43%9 467
SYNNEX CORPORATION46.12%6 300
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION25.21%6 197
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.38%2 065
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED14.82%1 047