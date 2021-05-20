MOBOTIX : opens up new options with the MOBOTIX HUB open vide ...

Log in
    MBQ   DE0005218309

MOBOTIX AG

(MBQ)
Cybersecurity, data security and data protection

Like all MOBOTIX solutions, MOBOTIX HUB is designed to enable secure end-to-end communication to protect data and the entire network. Cybersecurity measures are constantly being developed to be dynamically armed against cyberattacks permanently. The MOBOTIX HUB VMP software offers a whole matrix of security mechanisms. Tiered administrator and user permissions enforced on the server-side, combined with the use of strict IT security procedures, make MOBOTIX HUB the first choice for security-sensitive companies and organizations.

Disclaimer

Mobotix AG published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 62,2 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net income 2021 1,10 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,0x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 73,7 M 90,1 M 89,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart MOBOTIX AG
Duration : Period :
Mobotix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBOTIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Lausten Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Kiener Chief Financial Officer
Yuji Ichimura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Sprave Chief Technology Officer
Olaf Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBOTIX AG-22.76%90
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.90%8 312
SYNNEX CORPORATION47.78%6 318
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION21.36%5 914
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.51%1 973
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED24.86%1 041