MOBOTIX : opens up new options with the MOBOTIX HUB open vide ...

Like all MOBOTIX solutions, MOBOTIX HUB is designed to enable secure end-to-end communication to protect data and the entire network. Cybersecurity measures are constantly being developed to be dynamically armed against cyberattacks permanently. The MOBOTIX HUB VMP software offers a whole matrix of security mechanisms. Tiered administrator and user permissions enforced on the server-side, combined with the use of strict IT security procedures, make MOBOTIX HUB the first choice for security-sensitive companies and organizations.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mobotix AG published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:39:05 UTC.