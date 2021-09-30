Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mobotix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBQ   DE0005218309

MOBOTIX AG

(MBQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOBOTIX : project in Cannes successfully ends its first peak s ...

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOBOTIX video systems demonstrated effectiveness and efficiency in Cannes on the Boulevard de la Croisette in their first holiday peak season. In 2020, MOBOTIX S16 Dual Flex cameras with 180-degree vision were integrated into 34 lighting masts from partner Technilum. They were discreetly integrated below the lighting, thus supporting the smart city strategy of the French film metropolis without disturbing the aesthetics of the boulevard. Hemispherical cameras, like the MOBOTIX S16, allow a fish-eye view without any blind spots. Software supports the analysis of the images obtained and avoids false alarms. The order volume in Euro for this project was in the six-digit range.

Disclaimer

Mobotix AG published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOBOTIX AG
03:22aMOBOTIX : project in Cannes successfully ends its first peak s ...
PU
08/12MOBOTIX : Konica Minolta Plans to Purchase 11 Million Euros Worth of M ...
PU
08/10MOBOTIX : Expansion of MOBOTIX AI Video Analytics Technology and Trans ...
PU
08/06MOBOTIX : Partners With Konica Minolta To Expand Video Analytics Technology
MT
08/06MOBOTIX : Expansion of MOBOTIX AI Video Analytics Technology and Trans ...
PU
07/16MOBOTIX : Revenues and EBIT recovered in Q3 2020/21 and confirm fiscal ...
PU
07/08MOBOTIX : Positions Itself as a Convincing and Seamless Soluti ...
PU
07/06MOBOTIX : Change in the Supervisory Board of MOBOTIX AG
PU
06/25MOBOTIX : Cost-efficient MOBOTIX video system for real-time crime fig ...
PU
06/23MOBOTIX : Half-year report 2020/21 (PDF, 1.47 MB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62,2 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2021 1,10 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 94,4x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 99,4 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart MOBOTIX AG
Duration : Period :
Mobotix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBOTIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,55 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lausten Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Kiener Chief Financial Officer
Toshiya Eguchi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Sprave Chief Technology Officer
Olaf Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBOTIX AG4.14%115
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED15.11%10 406
TD SYNNEX29.58%10 307
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION50.56%7 130
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.79%1 956
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.4.21%824