MOBOTIX : project in Cannes successfully ends its first peak s ...

MOBOTIX video systems demonstrated effectiveness and efficiency in Cannes on the Boulevard de la Croisette in their first holiday peak season. In 2020, MOBOTIX S16 Dual Flex cameras with 180-degree vision were integrated into 34 lighting masts from partner Technilum. They were discreetly integrated below the lighting, thus supporting the smart city strategy of the French film metropolis without disturbing the aesthetics of the boulevard. Hemispherical cameras, like the MOBOTIX S16, allow a fish-eye view without any blind spots. Software supports the analysis of the images obtained and avoids false alarms. The order volume in Euro for this project was in the six-digit range.