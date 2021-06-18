Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mobotix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBQ   DE0005218309

MOBOTIX AG

(MBQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/18 04:40:24 am
5.9 EUR   +0.85%
06:15aMX6 SERIES AND MOBOTIX 7 PLATFORM AGAIN SYSS CERTIFIED :
PU
05/25TWO FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES IN HARMONY :
PU
05/20TWO FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES IN HARMONY :
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mx6 series and MOBOTIX 7 platform again SySS certified:

06/18/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 18, 2021

Langmeil, June 2021 - The manufacturer-independent SySS GmbH has tested and certified the security of the MOBOTIX 7 intelligent video platform and MOBOTIX Mx6 security cameras. As a result, the leading institute for penetration tests in Germany has confirmed the best possible cybersecurity of MOBOTIX products and solutions.

During the tests, hardware and software components are subjected to simulated hacker attacks in several scenarios. These correspond to the current cyber attacks, which have recently led to data tapping and data hijacking worldwide. The testers of SySS GmbH are familiar with the recent attack methods on IT systems and research how to prevent the intrusion into digital infrastructures. With this exclusive know-how, SySS GmbH tests IT landscapes and looks for weaknesses and security vulnerabilities.

'The renewal of the SySS certificate for our MOBOTIX 7 platform and our Mx6 camera series confirms our continuous acting. We only offer our customers video systems and solutions that provide the best possible protection - not only for people, facilities, goods, grounds, or buildings but also for the data that our recordings collect,' emphasizes MOBOTIX CTO Hartmut Sprave.

With MOBOTIX, customers can be sure that they will continue to be protected against cyber attacks. The MOBOTIX 7 platform and the Mx6 camera series from MOBOTIX are among the market-leading systems in IoT camera applications. They are appreciated worldwide for their robustness, durability, and energy-efficient solutions. Despite the decentralized approach, the system is ONVIF and H.264 compliant. Furthermore, all MOBOTIX products and solutions are integrated into the comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, whose overall measures are bundled in the MOBOTIX Cactus Concept.

'From the high-end video system to our software and app offering in the comprehensive video management solutions, we are the reliable, convincing and cyber-secure solution provider in the video surveillance market, with the stringent high demand for best quality,' concludes Sprave.

About MOBOTIX AG

MOBOTIX is a leading manufacturer of premium-quality intelligent IP video systems, setting standards for innovative camera technologies and decentralized security solutions with the highest level of cybersecurity and GDPR compliant. MOBOTIX was founded in 1999 and is based in Langmeil, Germany. The company conducts its own research and development, and manufactures its own products with the guarantee of excellence attached to 'Made in Germany.' Other sales offices are located in New York, Dubai, Sydney, Paris and Madrid. Customers worldwide trust in the durability and reliability of MOBOTIX hardware and software. The flexibility, built-in intelligence and unparalleled data security of the company's solutions are valued in many industries. MOBOTIX products and solutions help customers in industries such as industrial manufacturing, retail, logistics, and healthcare. With strong international technology partnerships, the company is expanding its universal platform and new applications in a wide variety of areas through the use of artificial intelligence and deep learning modules.

Follow us on:
Contact:
MOBOTIX AG
Kaiserstrasse • 67722 Langmeil • Germany 		PR Agency
fimakom- communication network
Public Relations joerg.peter@fimakom.de
+49 6302 9816-0 +49 173 6606031

Disclaimer

Mobotix AG published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOBOTIX AG
06:15aMX6 SERIES AND MOBOTIX 7 PLATFORM AG :
PU
05/25TWO FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES IN HARMONY :
PU
05/20TWO FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES IN HARMONY :
PU
05/20MOBOTIX  : opens up new options with the MOBOTIX HUB open vide ...
PU
05/19MOBOTIX  : opens up new worlds with the MOBOTIX HUB open video  ...
PU
05/12MOBOTIX  : lowers guidance for fiscal year 2020/21 due to globa ...
PU
05/10TWO FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES IN HARMONY : MOBOTIX CLOUD Solution E ...
PU
04/15Irisity and MOBOTIX enter into technology partnership
AQ
02/12MOBOTIX  : thermal solution complies with the strict specificat ...
PU
02/10MOBOTIX  : Annual General Meeting of MOBOTIX AG held for the first time as a vir..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62,2 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net income 2021 1,10 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net Debt 2021 14,5 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,1x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 77,0 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart MOBOTIX AG
Duration : Period :
Mobotix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBOTIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 5,85 €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Lausten Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Kiener Chief Financial Officer
Yuji Ichimura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Sprave Chief Technology Officer
Olaf Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBOTIX AG-19.31%92
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED10.27%10 002
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION31.81%6 329
SYNNEX CORPORATION46.91%6 212
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.70%2 004
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED23.92%1 033