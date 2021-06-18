Mx6 series and MOBOTIX 7 platform again SySS certified:

During the tests, hardware and software components are subjected to simulated hacker attacks in several scenarios. These correspond to the current cyber attacks, which have recently led to data tapping and data hijacking worldwide. The testers of SySS GmbH are familiar with the recent attack methods on IT systems and research how to prevent the intrusion into digital infrastructures. With this exclusive know-how, SySS GmbH tests IT landscapes and looks for weaknesses and security vulnerabilities.

Langmeil, June 2021 - The manufacturer-independent SySS GmbH has tested and certified the security of the MOBOTIX 7 intelligent video platform and MOBOTIX Mx6 security cameras. As a result, the leading institute for penetration tests in Germany has confirmed the best possible cybersecurity of MOBOTIX products and solutions.

'The renewal of the SySS certificate for our MOBOTIX 7 platform and our Mx6 camera series confirms our continuous acting. We only offer our customers video systems and solutions that provide the best possible protection - not only for people, facilities, goods, grounds, or buildings but also for the data that our recordings collect,' emphasizes MOBOTIX CTO Hartmut Sprave.

With MOBOTIX, customers can be sure that they will continue to be protected against cyber attacks. The MOBOTIX 7 platform and the Mx6 camera series from MOBOTIX are among the market-leading systems in IoT camera applications. They are appreciated worldwide for their robustness, durability, and energy-efficient solutions. Despite the decentralized approach, the system is ONVIF and H.264 compliant. Furthermore, all MOBOTIX products and solutions are integrated into the comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, whose overall measures are bundled in the MOBOTIX Cactus Concept.

'From the high-end video system to our software and app offering in the comprehensive video management solutions, we are the reliable, convincing and cyber-secure solution provider in the video surveillance market, with the stringent high demand for best quality,' concludes Sprave.