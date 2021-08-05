Log in
    4883   JP3922600006

MODALIS THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

(4883)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Modalis Therapeutics : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

August 5, 2021

Company name: Modalis Therapeutics Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4883

URL: https://www.modalistx.com/jp/

Representative: Haruhiko Morita, President and Representative Director

Contact: Naoki Kobayashi, CFO and Executive Officer

Phone: +81-3-6822-4584

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2021

1

(99.7)

(477)

-

(464)

-

17

(34.1)

June 30, 2020

337

-

38

-

29

-

26

-

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2021: ¥ 22 million [ (15.6) %]

Six months ended June 30, 2020: ¥ 26million [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

0.62

0.59

June 30, 2020

1.07

-

(Notes)

For diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the figure is not presented as the Company's shares were not listed and the average share price was not available, although the Company had dilutive shares.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Million yen

Million yen

As of June 30, 2021

6,697

6,286

As of December 31, 2020

6,277

6,206

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥6,286 million

As of December 31, 2020: ¥6,206 million

Capital adequacy ratio

%

93.9

98.9

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021

-

0.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021

-

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021(January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

The earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2021 are not presented due to the difficulty of formulating reasonably accurate estimates at this time. For further details, please refer to page 3 "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-lookingInformation"

  • Notes:
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
    Notes on changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Notes on accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No

Notes on changes in accounting policies

  1. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2021: 28,805,200shares
      December 31, 2020: 28,515,600 shares
    2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2021: - shares

December 31, 2020: - shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended June 30, 2021: 28,625,482 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2020: 25,100,000 shares Notes on total number of issued shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. They do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecast due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attachment for matters related to the earnings forecast.

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review .................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Business Results ............................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ..........................................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information ..........

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ...............................................................

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .................................................................................................

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ...........................................

6

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ................................................................................

8

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...........................................................................

9

(Notes on going concern assumption) ....................................................................................................

9

(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) ..........................................................

9

(Segment information) ..........................................................................................................................

9

1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Business Results

The Japanese economy during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions on economic activities and social life. It is expected to take a long time for the economy to recover, and it is getting harder and harder to foresee the future.

Against this backdrop, the Group, in the sixth year since establishment in 2016, has promoted its business proactively under the corporate philosophy "Every Life Deserves Attention," aiming to provide epoch-making therapeutic agents for genetic disorders, most of which are rare diseases. Capitalizing on the advantages of the CRISPR-GNDM® platform that is the technology base, the Group has adopted a hybrid business model to create therapeutic agents for genetic disorders for achieving "wide-range development" and "value chain supplement;" combining "collaboration pipelines" where the Group releases the CRISPR-GNDM® technology to partners that develop therapeutic agents for diseases of their choice at their expense; and "internal pipelines" where the Group uses the CRISPR-GNDM® technology, chooses diseases to be targeted, and develops therapeutic agents at the Group's expense. The Group believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a limited impact on business results during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, collaboration pipelines and internal pipelines were in progress. The lead internal pipeline, MDL-101, has added mouse disease model data in addition to the non-human primate studies which has been reported. They revealed systemic injection of mMDL-101(MDL-101 with mice version gRNA) shows a dose-dependent improvement in muscle function. To advance further development of the program, we have hired an expert to initiate full-scale preparations for GMP material to initiate clinical trial as well as GLP studies. Concurrently, we are in discussion with multiple pharma and biotech companies for potential patnering.

MDL-206 had been jointly researched with a partner Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") for Angelman Syndrome, but Astellas notified us today of its decision not to extend the joint research program for MDL-206. All rights to MDL-206 will be returned to Modalis, and the Company will continue to advance the program internally as we believe the program, of which we established animal proof-of-concept in the collaboration, is highly differentiated and competitive. Additional research programs with Astellas and with other partner will continue as currently planned.

In this second quarter, Modalis and Astellas entered into sublicense agreements of certain CRISPR/Cas9 foundational patents for use in connection with exploiting MDL-201 and 202.

This outcome was already contemplated under the terms of our existing license agreements for the two programs entered into in 2019 as well as under our business plan. Therefore, this will not have impact on our business while this allows our partner, Astellas, and licensed products to pursue further development.

A shareholder of the Company, Akira Katayama (hereinafter referred to as Mr. Katayama) violated the agreement (lock-up system) of Securities Listing Regulations and Enforcement Rules for Securities Listings Regulations. As a countermeasure, the Group has received an irregular income of 485,881 thousand yen from Mr. Katayama.

As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, operating revenue amounted to ¥1,100 thousand, operating loss to ¥477,318 thousand, ordinary loss to ¥464,982 thousand, and Profit attributable to owners of parent to ¥17,702 thousand.

The Group consists of a single business segment of developing therapeutic agents for genetic disorders. Accordingly, the Company omits statements of segment information.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
