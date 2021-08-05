Modalis Therapeutics : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Representative: Haruhiko Morita, President and Representative Director
Contact: Naoki Kobayashi, CFO and Executive Officer
Phone: +81-3-6822-4584
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2021
1
(99.7)
(477)
-
(464)
-
17
(34.1)
June 30, 2020
337
-
38
-
29
-
26
-
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2021: ¥ 22 million [ (15.6) %]
Six months ended June 30, 2020: ¥ 26million [-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
0.62
0.59
June 30, 2020
1.07
-
(Notes)
For diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the figure is not presented as the Company's shares were not listed and the average share price was not available, although the Company had dilutive shares.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Million yen
Million yen
As of June 30, 2021
6,697
6,286
As of December 31, 2020
6,277
6,206
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥6,286 million
As of December 31, 2020: ¥6,206 million
Capital adequacy ratio
%
93.9
98.9
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021
-
0.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021
-
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021(January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
The earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2021 are not presented due to the difficulty of formulating reasonably accurate estimates at this time. For further details, please refer to page 3 "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and OtherForward-lookingInformation"
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Notes on changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Notes on accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Notes on changes in accounting policies
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2021: 28,805,200shares
December 31, 2020: 28,515,600 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2021: - shares
December 31, 2020: - shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended June 30, 2021: 28,625,482 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2020: 25,100,000 shares Notes on total number of issued shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. They do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecast due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attachment for matters related to the earnings forecast.
Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review .................................
2
(1)
Explanation of Business Results ............................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position ..........................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information ..........
4
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ...............................................................
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review
(1) Explanation of Business Results
The Japanese economy during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions on economic activities and social life. It is expected to take a long time for the economy to recover, and it is getting harder and harder to foresee the future.
Against this backdrop, the Group, in the sixth year since establishment in 2016, has promoted its business proactively under the corporate philosophy "Every Life Deserves Attention," aiming to provide epoch-making therapeutic agents for genetic disorders, most of which are rare diseases. Capitalizing on the advantages of the CRISPR-GNDM® platform that is the technology base, the Group has adopted a hybrid business model to create therapeutic agents for genetic disorders for achieving "wide-range development" and "value chain supplement;" combining "collaboration pipelines" where the Group releases the CRISPR-GNDM® technology to partners that develop therapeutic agents for diseases of their choice at their expense; and "internal pipelines" where the Group uses the CRISPR-GNDM® technology, chooses diseases to be targeted, and develops therapeutic agents at the Group's expense. The Group believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a limited impact on business results during the six months ended June 30, 2021.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, collaboration pipelines and internal pipelines were in progress. The lead internal pipeline, MDL-101, has added mouse disease model data in addition to the non-human primate studies which has been reported. They revealed systemic injection of mMDL-101(MDL-101 with mice version gRNA) shows a dose-dependent improvement in muscle function. To advance further development of the program, we have hired an expert to initiate full-scale preparations for GMP material to initiate clinical trial as well as GLP studies. Concurrently, we are in discussion with multiple pharma and biotech companies for potential patnering.
MDL-206 had been jointly researched with a partner Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") for Angelman Syndrome, but Astellas notified us today of its decision not to extend the joint research program for MDL-206. All rights to MDL-206 will be returned to Modalis, and the Company will continue to advance the program internally as we believe the program, of which we established animal proof-of-concept in the collaboration, is highly differentiated and competitive. Additional research programs with Astellas and with other partner will continue as currently planned.
In this second quarter, Modalis and Astellas entered into sublicense agreements of certain CRISPR/Cas9 foundational patents for use in connection with exploiting MDL-201 and 202.
This outcome was already contemplated under the terms of our existing license agreements for the two programs entered into in 2019 as well as under our business plan. Therefore, this will not have impact on our business while this allows our partner, Astellas, and licensed products to pursue further development.
A shareholder of the Company, Akira Katayama (hereinafter referred to as Mr. Katayama) violated the agreement (lock-up system) of Securities Listing Regulations and Enforcement Rules for Securities Listings Regulations. As a countermeasure, the Group has received an irregular income of 485,881 thousand yen from Mr. Katayama.
As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, operating revenue amounted to ¥1,100 thousand, operating loss to ¥477,318 thousand, ordinary loss to ¥464,982 thousand, and Profit attributable to owners of parent to ¥17,702 thousand.
The Group consists of a single business segment of developing therapeutic agents for genetic disorders. Accordingly, the Company omits statements of segment information.
2
