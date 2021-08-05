Modalis Therapeutics : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

For diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the figure is not presented as the Company's shares were not listed and the average share price was not available, although the Company had dilutive shares.

Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Notes on accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

The earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2021 are not presented due to the difficulty of formulating reasonably accurate estimates at this time. For further details, please refer to page 3 "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-lookingInformation"

The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. They do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecast due to a wide range of factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attachment for matters related to the earnings forecast.

These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Business Results

The Japanese economy during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions on economic activities and social life. It is expected to take a long time for the economy to recover, and it is getting harder and harder to foresee the future.

Against this backdrop, the Group, in the sixth year since establishment in 2016, has promoted its business proactively under the corporate philosophy "Every Life Deserves Attention," aiming to provide epoch-making therapeutic agents for genetic disorders, most of which are rare diseases. Capitalizing on the advantages of the CRISPR-GNDM® platform that is the technology base, the Group has adopted a hybrid business model to create therapeutic agents for genetic disorders for achieving "wide-range development" and "value chain supplement;" combining "collaboration pipelines" where the Group releases the CRISPR-GNDM® technology to partners that develop therapeutic agents for diseases of their choice at their expense; and "internal pipelines" where the Group uses the CRISPR-GNDM® technology, chooses diseases to be targeted, and develops therapeutic agents at the Group's expense. The Group believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a limited impact on business results during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, collaboration pipelines and internal pipelines were in progress. The lead internal pipeline, MDL-101, has added mouse disease model data in addition to the non-human primate studies which has been reported. They revealed systemic injection of mMDL-101(MDL-101 with mice version gRNA) shows a dose-dependent improvement in muscle function. To advance further development of the program, we have hired an expert to initiate full-scale preparations for GMP material to initiate clinical trial as well as GLP studies. Concurrently, we are in discussion with multiple pharma and biotech companies for potential patnering.

MDL-206 had been jointly researched with a partner Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") for Angelman Syndrome, but Astellas notified us today of its decision not to extend the joint research program for MDL-206. All rights to MDL-206 will be returned to Modalis, and the Company will continue to advance the program internally as we believe the program, of which we established animal proof-of-concept in the collaboration, is highly differentiated and competitive. Additional research programs with Astellas and with other partner will continue as currently planned.

In this second quarter, Modalis and Astellas entered into sublicense agreements of certain CRISPR/Cas9 foundational patents for use in connection with exploiting MDL-201 and 202.

This outcome was already contemplated under the terms of our existing license agreements for the two programs entered into in 2019 as well as under our business plan. Therefore, this will not have impact on our business while this allows our partner, Astellas, and licensed products to pursue further development.

A shareholder of the Company, Akira Katayama (hereinafter referred to as Mr. Katayama) violated the agreement (lock-up system) of Securities Listing Regulations and Enforcement Rules for Securities Listings Regulations. As a countermeasure, the Group has received an irregular income of 485,881 thousand yen from Mr. Katayama.

As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, operating revenue amounted to ¥1,100 thousand, operating loss to ¥477,318 thousand, ordinary loss to ¥464,982 thousand, and Profit attributable to owners of parent to ¥17,702 thousand.

The Group consists of a single business segment of developing therapeutic agents for genetic disorders. Accordingly, the Company omits statements of segment information.

