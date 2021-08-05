Log in
Modalis Therapeutics : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
English translation for reference purposes only

In case of any discrepancy,

the Japanese version shall prevail

FY2021 Q

Financial Results

TSE4883Modalis therapeutics Corporation August , 2021

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Modalis Therapeutics corporation and Modalis Therapeutics Inc. (the "Companies") solely for information purpose only. This document does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Companies in Japan, the United States or any other jurisdictions. The information contained herein is based on current economic, regulatory, market trends and other conditions. The Companies make no representation or guarantee with respect to the credibility, accuracy or completeness of the information herein. The information contained herein may change without prior notice. You may not publish or use this document and the contents thereof for any other purpose without a prior written consent of the Companies. Furthermore, the information on future business results are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but not limited to expressions such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "strategic", "expect", "anticipate", "predict" and "possibility", as well as other similar expressions to explain future business activities, achievements, events and future conditions. Forward-looking statements are predictions about the future that reflect management's judgment based on currently available information. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you may not rely entirely on forward-looking statements. The Companies do not assume any obligation to change or correct any forward- looking statements in light of new information, future events or other findings.

This document and its contents are confidential and are being provided to you solely for your information and may not be retransmitted. This presentation is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person. In giving this presentation, the Companies do not undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent.

Information on companies other than the Companies and information provided from third parties are based on public information or sources. The Companies have not independently verified the accuracy and appropriateness of such data and indicators used herein, nor assume any responsibility for the accuracy and appropriateness of such data and indicators presented in this document.

Table of contents

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Key Topics
  3. Growth Strategy
  4. Q&A

1. Financial Highlights

１． Financial Highlights PL & Business Result

PL & Business Result

Million Yen

FY2020

FY2021

A）－（B

Q

Q

Operating revenue

337

1

(336)

Operating expenses

298

478

180

R&D

204

349

145

SGA

94

129

35

Operating income

38

(477)

(515)

Ordinary income

29

(464)

(493)

Profit

26

17

(9)

Operating expenses

R&D increased year on year as business progressed(primarily in personnel expenses, research material expenses )

Extraordinary income

Income of compensation

485 Million Yen (the Infringement of the Lock-Up System )

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
