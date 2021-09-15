Log in
Modalis Therapeutics : Notice Regarding the Decision to Apply for New Market Segment "Growth Market"

09/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

September 15, 2021

Company name: Modalis Therapeutics Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4883

URL: https://www.modalistx.com/en/

Representative: Haruhiko Morita

Notice Regarding the Decision to Apply for New Market Segment "Growth Market"

On July 9, 2021, the Company received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as "TSE") notice of the initial judgement regarding conformance to listing criteria of the new market segments. It was confirmed that the Company meets the listing criteria for the "Growth Market," which is a new market segment under the market restructuring planned for April 2022.

During the Board of Directors meeting that took place today, the "Growth Market" was chosen as the market section with which the Company will be affiliated with effective on the date of the new market restructuring. A resolution was made to apply to TSE and the application has been submitted as of the date of this notice.

The Company continues to strive to realize their growth potential and increase corporate value. Furthermore, the Company will complete all designated procedures in accordance with the application schedule established by TSE.

Disclaimer

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
