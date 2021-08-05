Modalis Therapeutics : Notice regarding the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

August 5, 2021

Company name: Modalis Therapeutics Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4883

URL: https://www.modalistx.com/en/

Representative: Haruhiko Morita

Notice regarding the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (hereafter,"the Company") hereby announces the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1-June 30, 2021).

１．Details of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1-June 30, 2021), the Company recorded foreign exchange income of 12,834 thousand yen as non-operating imcome due to fluctuations in foreign exchanges rates. This was mainly attributed to foreign exchange income arising from revaluation of foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities of the Company.

２．Impact on earnings

Regarding the impact of the non-operating income (foreign exchange income) on earnings, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)" disclosed on August 5, 2021.