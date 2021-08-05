Modalis Therapeutics : Notice regarding the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
August 5, 2021
Company name: Modalis Therapeutics Corporation
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number: 4883
URL: https://www.modalistx.com/en/
Representative: Haruhiko Morita
Notice regarding the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)
Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (hereafter,"the Company") hereby announces the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1-June 30, 2021).
１．Details of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (January 1-June 30, 2021), the Company recorded foreign exchange income of 12,834 thousand yen as non-operating imcome due to fluctuations in foreign exchanges rates. This was mainly attributed to foreign exchange income arising from revaluation of foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities of the Company.
２．Impact on earnings
Regarding the impact of the non-operating income (foreign exchange income) on earnings, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)" disclosed on August 5, 2021.
