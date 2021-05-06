Log in
    4883   JP3922600006

MODALIS THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

(4883)
  Report
Modalis Therapeutics : Notice regarding the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)

05/06/2021
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

May 6, 2021

Company name: Modalis Therapeutics Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4883

URL: https://www.modalistx.com/en/

Representative: Haruhiko Morita

Notice regarding the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (hereafter,"the Company") hereby announces the recording of non-operating income (foreign exchange income) for the three months ended March 2021 (January 1-March 31, 2021).

１．Details of non-operating income (foreign exchange income)

For the three months ended March 2021 (January 1-March 31, 2021), the Company recorded foreign exchange income of 6,962 thousand yen as non-operating imcome due to fluctuations in foreign exchanges rates. This was mainly attributed to foreign exchange income arising from revaluation of foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities of the Company.

２．Impact on earnings

Regarding the impact of the non-operating income (foreign exchange income) on earnings, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)" disclosed on May 6, 2021.

Disclaimer

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
